The city of 50,000 inhabitants that resists the English siege in Europe

05/07/2021

On at 13:21 CEST

Quique Briz

In demographic terms, the city of Villarreal it can be equated to cities like Puertollano or Utrera. However, if something defines this population well, it is its brave character and forged by its football team, which has bent all logic and has been making a name for itself on the European scene among so many giant. Something that ends up culminating in Villarreal’s first participation in a European final after dying four times in the attempt.

The yellow submarine has been putting its city on the map, accumulating great performances in this century both in domestic competition and in Europe. Along the way, many trips to large European cities that had nothing to do with his in terms of size, but that have succumbed to his great work. The first semi-final in its history dates back to the season 2003/04, when he was eliminated in the Copa de la UEFA for him Valencia, of the capital of its autonomous community.

On 2006, would be the Arsenal the one that would take him away from the end of the Champions League with that wrong penalty for Juan roman riquelme that cleared Jens lehmann. There was also no luck in the Europa League from 2011, where he Porto he returned to leave the ‘groguets’ in the semifinals in an edition where the Portuguese teams shone. Finally, in 2016 would run into his ghosts for the umpteenth time, this time at the hands of the Liverpool, which prevented him from being in the final of the tournament with a comeback in Anfield.

In the fifth attempt, Villarreal has achieved it against the same enemy that deprived them of a final in 2006. In this way, they will be the only team present in this year’s European finals that is not from the Premier league, something very commendable considering the level that the English teams are offering this season.

The third smallest town to reach a European final

The city of Villarreal is only surpassed by two cities in terms of the record of playing a European final with the smallest city. Is about Monaco Y Bastia, two very particular cases within French football. The first, settled in the Principality of Monaco but within the French football system, reached the final of the Champions League In the season 2003/04 and fell against that Porto from Jose Mourinho, with a city of less than 35,000 inhabitants at that time. While, Bastia is the maximum expression of Corsican nationalism and his team was planted in the final of the UEFA from 1978/79 representing a city of about 45,000 people at that time.

Villarreal, therefore, will become the next May 26 in the smallest Spanish city to reach a final, and to win it before Manchester United it will be the least populated on the entire continent to lift a European title.

Pau Torres, born and raised in the city

If any player from the ‘grogueta’ squad can be proud of this feat, that is Pau Torres. The international defender with the Spanish team was born and grew up playing soccer in its streets. Formed in the quarry and fan of the club since childhood, he had to leave on loan to Malaga to grow up, and came back as a mature footballer. After his return, he is a key piece in the scheme of Unai emery and the highest representation of the city in the team.

“The whole club and all the fans deserve it. It is history to get here, but we are going to make real history in the final”commented the player, unable to avoid getting emotional after the match against Arsenal. “Vila-real as a people and Villarreal as a club will represent all of Spanish football”he affirmed proudly. And it is that Pau Torres witnessed in the stands how Juan Román Riquelme tied up against Arsenal the opportunity to stand in a European final. Now he has achieved it as a footballer in the team of his life.

The tears of @pauttorres, pride of Vila-real. # LaCasadelF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/EVjsCw0ITW – Football in Movistar + (@MovistarFutbol) May 6, 2021

On May 26 and the city of Gda & nacute; sk they will remain forever in the memory of fans of the yellow submarine and the entire city. And although he will have a whole Manchester United, Villarreal is only separated from glory by something they have been doing for years: breaking through the cities and the biggest teams on the continent.