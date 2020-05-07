The Barcelona’s town hall It will lower the terrace rate by 75% when the state of alarm ends and until December 31, providing seven million euros from the municipal coffers for the hoteliers.

This was stated by the first deputy mayor, Jaume Collboni, together with the deputy mayor of Urbanism, Mobility and Ecology, Janet Sanz, with the aim of explaining their proposals on proximity economic activity and in public space.

Collboni has said that Barcelona is not currently charging the rate of terraces for the validity of the state of alarm, and that the proposal will mean “giving maximum facilities and making the use of public space for terraces more flexible” and trade shows in the streets.

The space to which the terraces are entitled will be expanded so that they do not lose tables despite the reduction in capacity “without harming pedestrians”

In this sense, Sanz has explained that the space for the terraces will be expanded so that the reduction in capacity does not mean losing tables, and will be won “without harming pedestrians” in parking lots on roads and in traffic lanes.

The councilor has assured that the intention of the consistory is that the terraces that currently have four tables or less “can maintain the current number of tables, and also proposes that establishments that do not have them can have them if there is space nearby.

Collboni has insisted that the City Council wants to “make maintaining sanitary safety distances compatible with the maintenance of tables and economic activity in the city”, and has called for joint responsibility with restaurateurs, reports Europa Press.

Street trade

In relation to the proposal of street signs, he said that the intention is to increase the temporality of those axes that already have them, and that those who do not have street signs of commerce can take advantage of this temporality.

At the beginning of his speech, Collboni thanked the work done by the opposition groups and the economic sectors and unions involved, and said that the proposals will materialize as mayoral decrees that must be approved in the municipal plenary session.

Sanz has pointed out that the decision is clear and that the government wants it to be a “quick and easy” procedure, while the municipal groups of ERC, JxCat, Cs, PP and BCN Canvi have shown their support for the measure.

ERC Councilor Jordi Castellana has defended measures to keep jobs in the catering and commerce sector, while Elsa Artadi (JxCat) has celebrated the “rectification” of a rate of terraces that they describe as abusive.