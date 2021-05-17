The City Council does not want to extend the ATE of the New Mestalla

05/17/2021 at 10:24 PM CEST

More problems for Valencia. The city council has gotten tired and today announced that it will request the annulment of the ATE (Strategic Territorial Action) that the club has granted for the construction, among other things, of the New Mestalla. The ATE expired on May 15 and the Councilor for Urban Planning and Deputy Mayor of Valencia, Sandra Gomez, has been clear.

“The extension of the ATE does not proceed due to the promoter’s passivity, but if the Generalitat wants to do so, we want Valencia CF to endorse and guarantee that it will comply with the commitments it has signed: 100% of the guarantee of the cost of the Benicalap sports center and a special guarantee for the fulfillment of the rest of the commitments & rdquor ;, He said.

The final decision will be made by the government of the Valencian Community, but the City Council has already said enough, because Peter Lim “has breached his commitments without justifying cause & rdquor;.

A month ago in writing, the club requested a five-year extension of the ATE, which allows the construction of the new stadium – paralyzed since 2009 – under favorable conditions for the club, with the commitment to start with the construction of the Benicalap sports center. in January 2022 and Resume work on the field in 2024 to finish it in 2026.