The City announces losses of 126 million pounds by the pandemic

04/06/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

The Manchester City published its annual accounts on Tuesday, in which it evidenced the impact of the pandemic on the club. The ‘sky blue’ announced losses of 126 million pounds in the 2019-2020 season, figures that the club clearly link as a consequence of Covid-19.

The English club justifies having received 13.5 million pounds less respect other courses as income on match days. 18 million less in emission rights by UEFA and 44 million less coming from the Premier League.

The balance published by the club quantifies income and expenses up to June 30, 2020, reason why many movements of the past season are not counted. Among them, for example, the sale of Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich for 45 million pounds, which came later. Neither did the income related to the restart of the competitions, which last year ended in August.

In the same report, the club estimates return to positive accounts in the next course, where you can add the income not accounted for in 2019-2020. Regarding the Financial Fair Play, the news does not imply any kind of threat since UEFA softened some of its measures last summer to adapt to the consequences suffered by all clubs.

Throughout this period, Manchester City also stands out have met the payment of all stipulated wages, including from the first team players to the workers of all departments.