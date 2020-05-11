City Football Group (CFG) does not stop growing. The holding company led by the Spanish Ferrán Soriano has acquired a new club, the Belgian Lommel SK. Thus, the Belgian Second Division team becomes the ninth purchase of the UAE Group.

«Belgium is one of the best soccer countries in Europe, as evidenced by the success of its national team and the training of world-class players, whom some of us know very well, such as Kevin De Bruyne or Vincent Kompany “, he declared Ferran Soriano, CEO of the holding company and one of the architects of the growth of City Football Group.

City Football Group was born in May 2013 and owns an entire empire in the world of soccer that brings together clubs, academies and marketing companies. His most precious jewel is Manchester City, acquired in 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group, which established the City Football Group trading company in 2013 to focus exclusively on the football business.

Manchester City’s history changed

In September 2008, Abu Dhabi United Group took over the skyblue club with the aim of reaching the top 4 in the English competition. More than ten years later, Manchester City is one of the benchmark clubs on football planet with Pep Guardiola on the bench, achieving scoring records in the Premier League. Apart from footballing achievements, the club is a reference in the training of young footballers.

But City Football Group has wanted to continue expanding its business. Today, the holding company has a total of nine clubs, some fully owned by the Group and others where they have more minority interests.

Manchester, Melbourne, New York …

Apart from Manchester City, City Football Group owns Melbourne City and New York City, the latter by 80%. In addition, the Group has interests in the Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona FC, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City FC and the most recent one, the Belgian Lommel SK.

All clubs they share a similar administrative structure and even thrive on players in loan mode. In this way, Girona has received in recent years a dozen players on loan from Manchester City to increase their competitive level. Also New York City, which has served for many English club youth squads to add experience to their curriculum.

At the forefront of the project is the Spanish Ferrán Soriano, former economic vice president of Barcelona for Joan Laporta. The most powerful soccer holding company continues to add clubs to its cause. The last one was the Lommel SK, which will fight to rise to the Belgian First Division.