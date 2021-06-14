The Citroën Jumpy bets on hydrogen in its new electrified version

Enlarge

June 14, 2021

Citroën has just released the ë-Jumpy Hydrogen, a hydrogen version that has a range of 400 km and recharges in 3 minutes.

Citroën, like Peugeot and Opel, all belonging to the Stellantis group, has just presented its own hydrogen mid-size van version: the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen, joining the Citroën ë-Jumpy, the fully electric variant

“Cousin” of the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen and the Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen was created to respond to the needs of use of professionals who need a range of more than 400 km and that allows a recharge time of only 3 minutes.

400 km of autonomy and recharges in 3 minutes

Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen

Enlarge

«Citroën completes its range of electric commercial vehicles with hydrogen technology to meet the needs of the 8 percent of companies that must carry out routes of more than 300 km or they lack time to recharge their vehicle during the day. The range of the brand will therefore cover all the needs of the segment “, they explain from the French brand.

According to Citroën, the ë-Jumpy Hydrogen, which is fully electric, works with two sources of energy: a 45 kW fuel cell that produces electricity from hydrogen stored in a tank made up of 3 cylinders at 700 bar pressure and a 10.5 kWh battery used as a 50 km reserve and takes over automatically when the hydrogen tank is emptied.

In its usual operation it is the hydrogen battery which ensures the autonomy of the vehicle and the battery comes into operation in certain phases, such as strong accelerations or climbing hills at full load, which require more power.

The Citroën ë-Jumpy Hydrogen is powered by a 100 kW (134 hp) permanent magnet electric motor and 260 Nm of torque. It mounts an 11 kW on-board three-phase charger and is available in two lengths: M (4.95 meters) and XL (5.03 meters) that have the same load capacity as the diesel and electric versions (between 5.3 and 6.1 cubic meters and a capacity to transport up to 1,000 kilograms).

The first deliveries of the ë-Jumpy Hydrogen to fleet customers are planned in fall 2021, although prices have not been communicated yet.

