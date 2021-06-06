The Citroën camera that will make you an influencer this summer

Enlarge

Citroën joins the unstoppable trend of digital photography and social networks with the inclusion in some of its models of the ConnectedCAM, an ideal equipment to become an influencer … without getting out of the car. And not only that: your images can be very useful in the event of an accident.

The ConnectedCAM Citroën® is a high definition digital camera integrated in the rear view mirror interior of the brand’s models. Thanks to its wide-angle lens with a vision of 120˚, it allows you to capture, in the form of images or videos, the landscape, monuments or emblematic places before which you are driving. In addition, people traveling on board the car can share them immediately on social media, or keep them as a souvenir in your personal album.

But it is not the only function of this device. In addition, it automatically records everything that happens in front of the vehicle, so that, in the event of a crash or collision, record a sequence of one minute and a half in which you can see the 30 seconds before the incident and the minute after it.

ConnectedCAM Citroën® is an equipment present in the Citroën C3, C4 and the C5 Aircross SUV. It is associated with a smartphone application that can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple Store and that allows you to adjust publication preferences, choose the best photos or videos and quickly share them on the social network accounts that have been defined.

Camera capable of high-resolution photos

2 photos Citroën Connected CAM: photos of the places you drive

Regarding the quality of the images it captures, they have a resolution of 2 million pixels and the internal memory of the camera is 16 GB. Using it is very simple: a short touch on its button is enough to take a photo. With a longer press, a video of about 20 seconds is recorded.

Now that summer is coming … it may be a good time to choose this equipment if you buy a Citroën of the ones we have mentioned.