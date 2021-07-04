The Citroën C4 launches a 155 hp PureTech engine and we have already tested it, but is it a better option than the 130 hp one?

Citroën has been playing hard with the Citroën C4 since practically its arrival on the market, which begins in Madrid. Thus opened the beda the corresponding press officers of the French firm here in Spain on the occasion of making us partakers of the new engine that equips the compact. And it is for a very good reason that the C4 is manufactured on local soil, the truth is that the real reason for getting back at your controls has been none other than knowing what the PureTech 155 hp engine offers, a variant that is positioned as the top of the range and with many arguments to convince us but, Has it succeeded against its most direct rival, the 130 hp PureTech version?

Despite the fact that the acronym VTS disappeared a long time ago from the C4 range and with no intention of recreating a version of sporting claims, the signature of the two chevrons places a lot of emphasis on how This new mechanical option keeps its characteristic comfort intact while accentuating the compact with a certain aftertaste of sportiness?

An engine with more charisma

And I have no choice with this contact but to go straight to the point, since the Citroën C4 equipped with this new engine does not offer changes either on the outside or in the cabin. But where the heck are my manners? It is not the C4 that I should introduce you to, but this new turbocharged three-cylinder engine that includes different modifications to be able to safely and diligently develop the 155 HP and 240 Nm of torque that it now delivers.

One of the most pertinent changes can be seen in the turbo itself, which for this engine has electronic control. Its maximum rotation speed increases up to 240,000 revolutions, the air flow is greater and the intake as well, now presenting a more generous diameter. The engine now features variable valve timing and friction has been reduced thanks to the use of a low-friction DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating on the piston shafts, rings and tappets.

There are new pistons, new geometry for the crankshaft, specific software … endless new elements that sound great on paper but are interesting on asphalt. In practice, The Citroën C4 associated with this new 155 hp engine is not unfaithful to its own comfort, resulting in a very balanced car.

This is due to the fact that the suspension setting has not been modified and the very character of the engine: affable in the low zone, more forceful in the middle zone and finally progressive. Even so, the three cylinder cannot help but show its condition, leaving slight vibrations visible at idle and a somewhat rough feel in the first bars of the tachometer.

We can quickly ignore this aftertaste when entering the mid-area of ​​the lap counter, where the 240 Nm of torque is strongly felt, especially if we engage the Sport mode, which accentuates the torrent of power in every way. Even so, We should not expect a heart attack performance, but it is true that the Citroën C4 PureTech of 155 hp is enough to cover any terrain.

To manage its new engine, Citroën will only put at our disposal -with this engine- the well-known EAT8 automatic transmission, a torque-converter-type 8-speed gearbox that, while friendly with gear-to-gear transitions, is somewhat slow with downshifts, further blurring a sporty character that, in my opinion, I think Citroën has not sought at any time.

So is it worth it?

The signing of the two chevrons has stipulated a starting price of 27,520 euros for the Citroën C4 PureTech 155. All things being equal in terms of equipment and change -the C4 with the 155 hp engine is only available with a Shine finish-, we find a 130 hp C4 PureTech available for 26,070 euros, a figure that can be reduced even more so if we do without the top-of-the-range finish.

The truth is that if we do not mind denying certain standard equipment and equipping a manual gearbox, the C4 with the intermediate drive is more than enough, thus being able to invest the remaining money in extras. If, on the other hand, we want the top-of-the-range equipment and the most powerful engine, the 155 hp is still a very interesting option, although the differences in performance between one and the other are tiny, having a somewhat fuller middle area in the more complete version. powerful.