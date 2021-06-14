The Citroën C3 Aircross incorporates Advanced Comfort seats

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Guillaume Lecombe is the product manager of the new Citroën C3 Aircross, updated and officially presented a few days ago. This SUV of 4.16 meters long by 1.75 m wide and 1.63 m high, with a wheelbase of 2.60 meters, has in its price the best asset to conquer a highly competitive segment. But it is not the only argument, it also continues to be a model specially conceived for young, adventurous and daring families. The changes in this new batch are focused on the front image of the C3 Aircross, equipment and technology implemented, both in terms of comfort and security. The seats, for example, are an essential aspect of the Citroën Advanced Comfort program applied to its interior and that we will tell you about in this article.

Before explaining, step by step, the relevance of the C3 Aircross seats, we review the news that it brings in this last facelift. A facelift that mainly affects the front of this compact SUV. The grille has been redesigned, in the same way as the bumper sports a more significant air intake and with the same weave as the calender. Its light signature is sharper and the emblem in the center, which is part of the molding itself, exerts a rather curious spoiler image.

The commercial range is structured with two gasoline and two diesel blocks, which can be combined with manual or automatic transmission. The starting price of this C3 Aircross is 16 280 euros for the 110 hp gasoline model and Live Pack finish, a fact that places it as one of the cheapest in the segment. A piece of cake in which you compete against such worthy rivals as the Hyundai Kona, Renault Captur, Peugeot 2008 or the recently updated Seat Arona.

Personalization is another of the strengths of the C3 Aircross, and of Citroën in general. If you are going to opt for this restyling, you will have to do it among the 70 possible combinations of color, ceiling and decorative inserts of the body. Whatever you choose, you will continue to count on the program Citroën Advanced Comfort, present in all the brand’s models, also in this SUV ‘made in Spain’ and its Advanced Comfort seats.