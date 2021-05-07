The Citroën Ami becomes a mini-van

The Citroën Ami is not really a car. It is classified as a light quadricycle and is limited to city centers because of its power of only 8 HP, and a top speed “capped” by electronics at only 45 km / h. It is an electric car aimed at car-sharing fleets, or as an exclusively urban mobility solution. An alternative to a scooter or a used car, thanks to a price of just over 6,000 euros. The news is that the Citroën Ami already has its own cargo version, called My Ami Cargo. The smallest van on the market?

We have already talked to you at length about the Citroën Ami in an in-depth article. We highlight the great simplicity of its symmetrical design, with an injected plastic body that serves both the front and the rear of the car – similar to what happens with the vehicle doors. The cargo version of the Ami does not change the basic shape of the vehicle, but alters its interior to achieve 140 kilos of load capacity and a maximum volume of 400 liters for it. It is not intended for large loads, as you may have seen.

Citroën Ami: 6,900 euros (or 19.99 euros per month) for the cheapest electric car without ties

The car that you have on your screens promises to be a revolution, according to …

The Ami can be charged in just 3 hours using a household plug.

All in all, it can become a useful vehicle for some businesses, especially those that must navigate narrow or pedestrian streets, in the center of large and small cities. It also seems ideal for some rural areas, where its 45 km / h top speed – and its lack of airbags – are not a problem. The main difference with a conventional Ami is that the passenger seat is eliminated, and is replaced by a practical modular cargo space.

This space has a relatively regular shape, and a plastic cover. This cover can be removed from the vehicle and has a small mold where we could support a tablet or documents, since it has a DIN A4 size. At the same time, it supports 40 kilos of weight and can be used as a work area. The cargo floor has an adjustable height, and in combination with the rear storage area, this electric of only 2.41 meters in length is capable of carrying objects up to 1.2 meters long.

Its 5.5 kWh capacity battery gives it a WLTP range of 75 km.

It is a vehicle designed for companies, and therefore Citroën offers the possibility of painting it with the company’s colors or logo during its manufacture, and delivering it ready for work – avoiding going through a labeling company. The price of the Citroën My Ami Cargo in France will start at 6,490 euros, but it can be rented for only 24 euros per month, upon payment of a deposit of 2,508 euros.