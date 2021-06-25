THE CÍTIZEN | More than 80 rescue groups continue to work after building collapse in Miami

June 25, 2021

The journalist Jessica Vallenilla, in contact with El Cítizen, pointed out that there is a lot of traffic in the Surfside city of Miami-Dade county, after the collapse of a building, Champain Tower South, in the early hours of Thursday that has left more than 150 missing and five confirmed deaths.

According to the Vallenilla report, there are more than 80 trained groups that are working in the area of ​​the incidents; among them: firefighters, Miami-Dade police officers, working to continue searching for people’s remains.

He also explained that the families of the victims are concentrated in a Community Center waiting for these disappeared people, of which six are Venezuelans, 20-30 Latinos and Americans.

The building that collapsed served as a rental for those who wanted to tour Miami.

