THE CITÍZEN | Francisco Poleo: “For Russia it is something existential to weaken the West”

The political analyst, Francisco Poleo, assured that for the Russian Government “it is something existential” to weaken the countries that make up the West regarding the summit that is about to be held in Geneva – Switzerland and intends to bring together US President Joe Biden with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

For the analyst, Russia “roars a lot” at the political level but its economy, which compares with Italy, does not do so, which is why it could be open to negotiate if the lifting of sanctions against that country by the United States is put into play. .UU. And the European Union (EU) that Biden would seek to promote in exchange for abandoning interference in the Western Hemisphere.

“For Russia it is something existence to weaken the West. Russia is not Western, much less Eastern, Russia is Russian, they do not consider themselves part of Europe or the Eastern world ”, Poleo clarifies in an interview with Leopoldo Castillo for EVTV’s El Cítizen.

He also assured that the meeting between leaders will address issues that include hacks and cyber pirates, lifting of sanctions and the Russian interventionist position.

On what the US could offer in return, the analyst points out that the Biden Administration would be willing to move away from the Crimea issue, a territorial conflict over which Russia and Ukraine are debated, if Putin abandons his intervention in Cuba, Venezuela and the rest of Latin America.