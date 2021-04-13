The cities that could run out of flights to Madrid

Evidence of climate change has forced governments to look for alternatives to try to pollute less. One of the measures that are on the table is to replace close air travel to other alternatives more sustainable as is the railroad.

In this sense, France has taken an important step forward that may end up being a reference on the continent: suspending some flights within the country if it can be done the same route in less than 2 and a half hours by train. A pioneering measure that would not be easy to implement in Spain, although it could end the famous Aerial Bridge.

The railroad could kill nearby flights. (Photo by Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The air connection ebetween Madrid and Barcelona by plane is probably the most popular route in the Peninsula and moves hundreds of passengers daily. The inauguration of the high speed in 2008 gave an alternative that has been gaining followers over the years, since it connects both cities in 2 hours and a half on its fastest route (there are others with more stops that take longer), so applying the French measure this route It would narrowly enter, but it would.

Something similar happens with the first high-speed line inaugurated in Spain, that of Madrid with Seville, since the fastest route it takes 2 hours and 21 minutes, although most meet a few minutes after 2 and a half hours, so it would also be right on the limit.

On the case of Malaga, the minimum duration is 2 hours and 33 minutes, which would leave the journey outside of that law and the connection by air would continue to exist.

As regards the Levantine coast, its connection with Madrid would be affected. From Valencia, for example, it takes less than two hours at high speed to the capital, although it must also be taken into account that its proximity by road (about 300 kilometers) means that the plane is not as widely used.

The same orcurre with Alicante (the fastest journey is 2 hours and 16 minutes), but not with Castellón, since the fastest trip exceeds the margin by a few minutes (2 hours and 43 minutes).

Looking north the connection with Santiago would not enter either, since it currently exceeds four hours, although the project is that both cities are 2 hours and 50 minutes away by train.

The plane can disappear on short trips. (Photo by Adrián Baúlde / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Therefore, the application of this measure in Spain, as it is proposed in France, could eliminate the routes between the capital and Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia and Alicante, but little else.

It would be necessary to extend the time slot for a significant change to really be seen. It should be remembered that Spain se has committed by 2050 to be carbon neutral, so it is to be expected that sustainable transport alternatives will be sought.

Doubts in France

Anyway this project in France it has aroused some misgivings. The initiative is framed within a broader bill on climate and would make various routes disappear, such as those that connect andl Orly airport, in Paris, with Nantes and Lyon.

Out though, would remain the main airport of the country, the Charles de Gaulle, since the measure does not apply to routes that are usually part of an international flight with connections. If Barajas were to be excluded in the case of Spain, the measure would probably not have any kind of impact.

The Gallic project is being highly criticized, since it also three highly polluting routes are excluded and busy because they exceed three hours by train (Paris-Nice, Paris-Toulouse and Paris-Marseille).

The project has come under fire in France for its lack of ambition. (Photo by Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If the Government hubI would bet for a limit of 4 hours, as it was suggested, instead of 2 and a half hours surely the impact on the climate would have been much more important because these routes would have entered.

Thus, this minimum agreement opens the door in the future to continue advancing in achieving mobility much more sustainable. In the next few years, Europe will have to decide towards what kind of world it is heading and if it is betting decisively on transport that is less polluting for the environment.

