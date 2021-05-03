The CIS denies having committed “any illegality” when conducting a survey in Madrid

The Sociological Research Center (CIS) has defended this Sunday the “transparency” of its management team, which “At no time” has he committed “any illegality, nor information concealment “with his survey of voting intention in Madrid that, he remembers, the law allows to do but not to publish.

He has done so in a statement issued a day after the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, announced a complaint against the president of the CIS, José Félix Tezanos, for misappropriation of public funds and irregular financing for continuing to conduct surveys “illegally” when they can no longer be published.

The CIS explains that all the surveys it conducts are transmitted to the parties through parliament through the Secretary of State for Relations with the Courts before posting them also on the website, “in accordance with the criteria of transparency assumed from the first moment by the current CIS management team, which has not incurred at any time in any illegality, or concealment of information.”

And it is that, remember, article 69.7 of the Law of the General Electoral Regime prohibit posting polls in the past five days prior to elections, but “in no case” does it prevent them from being held, since in section 8 it precisely provides that public bodies can do them during the electoral campaign.

The same rule also allows political parties request survey data, “request that has not been produced on this occasion” until last Friday, when the Provincial Electoral Board sent a “to which has been answered with all available information.”

Before advancing that it would denounce Tezanos, last Thursday, the PP raised to the Electoral Board of Madrid that the Sociological Research Center was conducting an electoral poll sabout the elections to the Madrid Assembly without having communicated it to the parties, as, he claimed, is mandatory.

However, according to the CIS, it is also the case that it’s not the first time that does polls in campaign throughout its history.

In this sense, he explains that the start of conducting CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interview) surveys allows fieldwork to be carried out. “until the last day”, something that helps to study the behavior of the undecided in a sociological context “so volatile, providing sociological information of scientific interest” both for political groups, as well as for analysts and specialists and the general public.