The Circuit prepares an intensive week of resistance with the European Le Mans Series

04/09/2021 at 2:11 PM CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is now ready to host one of the most prestigious international endurance events, the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

After its success in 2019, last year the appointment in Barcelona had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Now, the ELMS come back loaded with news and wanting to make up for lost time. And it is not for less, since the participants will face almost a full week of filming at the Circuit. First, three days of rehearsals and then, with a rest day in between, another three days that will debut the 2021 season with the first race of the year, the 4H of Barcelona.

The program of the week

The European Le Mans Series will land on Catalan territory to complete its official preseason, something they have not done on any other circuit in the world. To complete this important task, both the ELMS participants and the Michelin Le Mans Cup support championship will take turns on the track.

The European Le Mans Series grid will debut on Monday 12, with a first day of rehearsals. This contest will extend your training sessions throughout Tuesday. On Wednesday the 14th, however, it will be the Michelin Le Mans Cup that will take over. On Thursday 15 there will be a break for those registered.

Once the preseason is complete, the 2021 season will debut on Friday with the first test of the year. This will consist, as usual, of a first day of free and official trials (Friday), a second day of qualifying training and the races of the support championships (Saturday) and the great final fireworks on Sunday, with the ELMS race , 4 am in Barcelona. The Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ligier European Series support categories will complete the weekend’s frenetic program.

Participants

A total of 42 participants have formalized their participation in the European Le Mans Series race in Barcelona. All together there are 29 different nationalities from Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Among them, drivers such as Robert Kubica, former F1 and WRC driver, or Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of double F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi stand out. The former will compete with the Orlen Team WRT and the latter with G-Drive Racing. Continuing with the surnames known in Formula 1, Manuel Maldonado, Pastor Maldonado’s cousin, who makes his debut with the United Autosport team, will also be present.

Investigating other areas, you can also find the actor Michael Fassbender, who will share a car with Felipe Laser and Richard Lietz at LMGTE. Also among the participants in the passenger car category is the Catalan Miguel Molina, with the Iron Lynx Ferrari. Another team that is already becoming very popular in the competition is the fully female squad formed by Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting, also in the Iron Lynx, known as the Iron Dames.

An event behind closed doors

Both the Official Tests and the first round of the European Le Mans Series will take place behind closed doors. The qualifications and the races of the weekend will be able to be followed on-line by Facebook and YouTube.

The Circuit continues to implement its strict security and contagion prevention protocol in the face of the pandemic. The use of masks will be mandatory and access will be carried out through temperature control. The staff of the ELMS organization and the Circuit, as well as teams and drivers, will be subjected to different PCR tests to guarantee the safety of all parties involved in the event.