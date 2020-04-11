After the cancellation of the Montreal WTA this season, the tennis world is wondering what will happen to the rest of the fast track tournaments located next summer. Honestly, it does not look like the best things in the medium term, even the US Open is in serious danger, but the circuit does not want to run making a hasty decision. At the moment, the news that comes to us from within is that they will give time until June 1 to decide.

ATP and WTA tours have given themselves until June 1 to make a decision regarding summer hard court season. – Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) April 11, 2020

