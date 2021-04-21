The Circuit de Barcelona receives the visit of the F2 and the F3

04/21/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya continues to play its role as a test bed for motor racing competitions. On this occasion, it is the prelude to Formula 1 and this week the Catalan track will host trials of the prelude Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories.

Formula 3 has been the first to storm the track. After passing through Austria, the contest continues with the official preseason training days in Barcelona, city ​​that will be the inaugural venue for its 2021 season of competitions from May 7 to 9, coinciding with the Spanish Grand Prix of F1 2021. Between today and tomorrow, the little sister of F1 will carry out a total of 12 hours of filming.

Highlighting a driver from among the 30 present is difficult, since they only have the precedent of the tests in Austria. Even so, the rookie could be seen Ciao Collet (MP Motorsport) set a fastest lap record.

Regarding the intermediate category, Formula 2, this one has already released the score box with a first test contested in Sakhir at the end of March, preceded by three days of testing. Now, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya completes its training program, with three more days of filming. From Friday to Sunday they will take over from F3. This time, the F2 calendar will not contest any scoring event in Barcelona.

The F2 rankings show the highest Guanyu Zhou (Uni-Virtuosi), with a total of 41 points. They follow him Liam Lawson (Hitech Grand Prix) with 30 and Jehan daruvala (Carlin) with 28 points.

As soon as the F2 and F3 tests are finished, the premier category of motorsports will be installed at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and will begin preparations for the the 2021 F1 Spanish Grand Prix, the next appointment in the sports calendar of the World Cup track, andMay 9.