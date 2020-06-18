In addition, Cinvestav specialists have the same level of preparation as those of the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference. (Photo: Cinvestav)

The Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav), of the National Polytechnic Institute, is one of the main institutions of scientific investigation from the country. They have even worked together with the Mexican government to COVID-19 detection through serological tests; however, they have a good part of their resources for the purchase of supplies and maintenance frozen.

Are 77 million pesos dedicated for these purposes, which must negotiate permanently with the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and with the Treasury and Public Credit (SHCP) to be able exercise them throughout the year without jeopardizing research projects, as well as stays for master and doctorate students.

The situation this center is going through is a direct consequence of the President’s determination Andrés Manuel López Obrador of cut the budget for the entire public administration by 75% in items 2000 and 3000, which correspond to the items of general supplies and materials.

Although a couple of weeks ago, José Mustre de León, director of the Cinvestav, informed the scientific community that the same Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, had confirmed that the institution would not suffer any cut to its games, which amount to 500 million pesos by 2020, days later he received a SEP notification, which indicated that could not use 19% of the resources.

In an interview with the portal Animal Político, Mustre de León mentioned that for the moment what they have suffered it’s not a budget cut, well the money is still in the Center’s accounts; However, they can’t exercise it, which represents a significant impact on the site operation and maintenance.

« These items allow us to cover basic services such as the payment of water, electricity, internet and more than 100 million pesos per year is to be subscribed to international magazines what do they use researchers and students, in addition to supplies and equipment maintenance that are Commonly used. Yes, it would impact if we did not have those resources ”, explained the specialist.

The importance of Cinvestav during the pandemic has been great, since its specialists have the same level of preparation than those of the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), have also screened tests that the federal government has bought into China and they currently work in inexpensive respirators for the most serious patients.

They also have an innovative project under development, which consists of a test for the molecular detection of SARS CoV-2, than does not require transfer instruments, themselves that can become a contagious factor, and gives results in seconds, from the interaction of synthetic molecules, called aptamers, with gold nanoparticles.

« This protein is very important for the virus to infect (…) aptamers are produced in a test tube and they can be easily synthesized on a machine, that is, don’t need the biological elements to produce large amounts of these detection molecules, we simply have to dock to something to visualize the interaction with the virus”Explained Luis Marat Álvarez Salas, researcher at Cinvestav.

Regarding this type of progress, the president of the Cinvestav Academic Staff Union, Eduardo Aranda, told the same media that they have already managed to obtain results at the theoretical level, but for finish the tests and produce them are stopped by lack of supplies and reagents. If there is no budget, they cannot be purchased”, Sentenced.

So far, Mustre said, the eliminated expenses are the car, courier and travel leasing, which it’s only impacts at the administrative level. However, they are confident that the frozen resources can be reactivated towards the end of the year. “We have already had these reserves and later, due to various circumstances, the Treasury ends up releasing and we exercise the budget that was originally assigned« He concluded.

