The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWMadrid), the old Cibeles Catwalk, already has a date, from September 10 to 13, 2020, and format: it will bet in this edition on a hybrid formula, in which there will be face-to-face shows and digital presentations . The 72 edition of the MBFWMadrid will host for four days the presentation of the proposals of various names of Spanish fashion, both established and new values. It is an innovative initiative in which the Madrid catwalk has been working, and whose implementation will allow to value the creations of Spanish fashion.