Mexico.- During the magisterial conference “Challenges and Challenges of the Post-Pandemic Priest”, the Archbishop of Monterrey, Rogelio Cabrera López, said that the pandemic forces us to look to the future Close that derives from this unusual fact, it changed the lives of all of us, not only the Catholic Church.

Cabrera López asserted that the church over two millennia has known how difficult it is to navigate this ocean, the church knows of persecutions, difficult situations of submission, knows of failed stories; but he also knows of evangelizing successes.

Worldwide many priests have given their lives in this difficult time of the pandemic, how many priests how many popes have even died in times of plague today is no exception, said the religious.

The Bishop expressed that we put our security in the money in the affections in the affection but we also put our security in the arrogance of the pandemic, which has shown our vulnerability and smallness; therefore he asked to take refuge in the Lord at all times.

“In the face of adversity, Jesus tells us:

& # 039; Do not be afraid & # 039; This call is a call to hope, it is an opportunity to hear what the Lord allows us to learn “ -Mons. Rogelio Cabrera @IglesiaMexico # SIGNISTALKS # RuedaDePrensa #EnVivo -> https://t.co/CMlnAtnCyJ pic.twitter.com/6q5lwe5dbU – SIGNIS México (@SignisMX) June 5, 2020

For his part and within this same framework, Monsignor Pedro Sergio de Jesús Mena Díaz, Auxiliary Bishop of Yucatán and President of the Episcopal Commission for Vocations and Ministries, expressed that Pope Francis has applied very well what has appeared due to this proselytizing and attraction for many young people.

He said that before the new normality is reopening to worship because mental health is very attached to spiritual health and that is why we organize ourselves well for the reopening of public worship.

