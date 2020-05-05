Lima, May 4 . .- The Catholic Church managed to collect 1.3 million soles (about $ 380,000) on Monday in just one day to install two oxygen tank packaging plants in Iquitos, the largest city in the Amazon Peruvian, where the health system has collapsed due to COVID-19.

The initiative arose after the Peruvian Medical College (CMP) reported that two doctors had died in Iquitos, capital of the Loreto region, due to lack of oxygen tanks, necessary for patients with respiratory failure caused by the coronavirus.

In principle, the goal set by the Apostolic Vicariate of Iquitos was 400,000 soles (about $ 120,000) to move an oxygen packaging plant to Lima, but immediately the Catholic institution announced that the goal had been far exceeded to almost triple what initially proposed.

By raising more money than expected, it will allow the installation of another plant in addition to the one planned and with greater capacity to meet the high oxygen demand that these two old hospitals in Iquitos, with almost half a million inhabitants, require these days.

UP TO 60 DAILY TANKS

The objective is that between Tuesday and Wednesday the first can be installed and that the second is operational four or five days later, Father Miguel Fuertes, diocesan administrator of the Apostolic Vicariate of Iquitos, announced in a video on social networks.

These two plants will allow the production of around sixty oxygen tanks daily, which will help to alleviate the deficit of this product that currently exists in the city.

“Today we are desperate to find oxygen. Let us continue participating and collaborating to do the impossible and have this aid as soon as possible for all the patients of Iquitos and the region,” said Fuertes.

It is not the only aid provided by the Church to Iquitos to fight the coronavirus, since it also gave up its Kanatari retirement home to make it an isolation center for those infected with up to 80 beds, and every day it also distributes 200 food rations to affected people. for confinement.

OXYGEN AIRBRIDGE

The Government of Peru sent a shipment of 60 oxygen tanks to Iquitos on a military plane on Sunday afternoon after learning of the deaths of the two doctors reported by the Medical College and on Monday announced a daily airlift from Lima to Iquitos with 9,000 cubic meters of the same element.

“Oxygen is needed and the plants have not been able to cover all the needs due to low installed capacity. Last Saturday night, one of the plants failed due to electricity problems in the city itself,” explained the Minister of Health, Víctor Zamora, who made a visit to Iquitos this Monday.

“We have several complex problems, in addition to the mobilization of the balloons (tanks). In general, the balloons cannot be mobilized full, they have all been sending empty and now we are carrying them full with the danger that it means for our airmen,” he said. .

During his inspection of the hospitals, Zamora was rebuked by a nurse who reproached him for the lack of oxygen tanks in the city.

NO RESPIRATORS AVAILABLE

As of Monday, 139 people have died from COVID-19 in the jungle region of Loreto, while the number of infected is 1,520, of which 781 are hospitalized, with a dozen connected to artificial respirators.

All the mechanical ventilators are occupied in a region where before the emergency it was one of the worst in the country in sanitary infrastructure.

Hospitals in Iquitos, where another serious epidemic such as dengue is also being fought, have been collapsed for a week and a half, when images of corpses piled in garbage bags on the ground went viral on social networks.

They also impacted photographs of patients lying on the floor while receiving oxygen as there were no more beds available, which have raised the mortality of the disease to 4.13% of the cases detected.

At the national level, the coronavirus has caused more than 1,300 deaths and more than 47,000 infected until Monday, since the first case in the country was reported on March 6, which entered into mandatory quarantine and border closings since March 16, when There were already 71 cases, and will remain so until next Sunday.

.