The Chucky series presented its first teaser

It has been known for some time that Chucky will have a television adaptation. Finally, his first preview was unveiled.

Chucky has no time to rest. The famous devil doll franchise is gearing up for its release on the small screen. The last we saw of him was a reboot released in 2019 of the same title as the original film. Now, this famous killer doll intends to make the leap to television with a series prepared by SYFY. In this way, Chucky wanted to show his fans what he is up to.

He’s. Coming. Back. @ RealDonMancini presents #CHUCKY, a new original series premiering on SYFY and @USA_Network this fall. pic.twitter.com/J4PjklE3iG – SYFY (@SYFY) April 5, 2021

In the preview of the Chucky series, we can see the anatomy of the doll inside. Far from being possessed by a serial killer as in the previous films, this time it seems that the doll is moved by an internal robotic mechanism. For this series, Don Mancini, creator of the franchise, will say present. “With this television series, our mission has been to preserve the direct fear of the original film or the first films. But, at the same time, continuing this tapestry of consistent history that has been expanding over seven films and thirty-odd years. I think fans are going to love seeing the new characters we introduce into this realm and see how they come off our classic characters, ”Mancini told SYFY.

Who will be in the cast?

The new Chucky series will feature faces (or voices) already familiar, and some new ones that add to this tragic adventure. The cast will be led again by the actor who voiced the original doll, Brad Dourif. They will also return to his side Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif, who will accompany in the cast the new interpreters who join: Devon Sawa, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Bjorgvin Arnarson; Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lexa Doig and Barbara Alyn Woods.