The “Christian gynecologist” from ‘Saved’ on abortion

The Saved of this sunday focused on abortion in Spain. In addition to the testimonies of several women who showed that the system fails them when it comes time to interrupt the pregnancy for whatever reason, the program had the point of view of a doctor from the referral hospital in Murcia what has given much to talk about. Gonzo’s interview with Juan Luis Delgado placeholder image, which is defined as “Christian gynecologist”, lived several tense moments.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

As they point out on the La Sexta website, where you can see the full interview, Juan Luis Delgado is the Head of the Maternal Fetal Medicine department of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, a public hospital of reference in Murcia. This hospital center is one of those that sends those women who, for whatever reason, are going to undergo an abortion to private clinics. There are no interruptions of pregnancy, as recognized by the physician, except on rare occasions.

Father of seven and Catholic, at one point in the interview Gonzo asks him about his self-definition as a “Christian gynecologist”. To which he replies that his beliefs are something that he does not hide and that “what happens is that I don’t impose my faith on patients”. He assures in his answer that “Being a Christian has helped me a lot professionally To be able to understand, to put myself in the shoes of the woman who has this suffering (…) and I will support her as far as the law or the regulations of my Ministry will allow me ”.

In addition, he comments that “if these walls could talk, Gonzo, you would be surprised by the conversations we have had with patients who are devastating. I tell my companions, bring you a waterproof mascara because we have really lived here … I remember a conversation with a Galician father that when I looked back all my companions were crying ”.

The conscientious objection, which according to Delgado would encompass 90% of his colleagues in Murcian health, says that it is “A throwing weapon today, the objector / non-objector, abortionist / non-abortionist approach is a absolutely outdated approach”. His reasoning in this sense is that the definition from 1985 has been inherited, when he was still studying COU, he says, and that it is a “poorly formulated question” by both politicians and journalists.

Read more

After some detours from the interviewee about what it means to be an objector or not, Gonzo asks him directly: “Why are you a conscientious objector, for what reason?” His answer is then clear and direct: “I am a conscientious objector because I think that I studied medicine to heal, I did not study her to take her life to human beings ”. He also concludes that he thinks that “it should be give all women the opportunity to do it where they decideIt is in my opinion, with my beliefs, I believe that everyone should be given the opportunity, if there are people who are willing to do it. “

The law, the host of the program reminds him at one point, states that patients should be aware of conscientious objection. Something that is not being fulfilled, as recognized by the gynecologist, who also acknowledges being aware of the complaints and the treatment received by patients referred to private abortion clinics. Something that has been reported to those who correspond and that encourages them to tell their patients to solve it.

Aware that the system is failing women who want or should have an abortion, points out that sometimes “the right of professionals to conscientious objection and the right of parents to interrupt pregnancy clashes.”

With More than 25 years of experience, Delgado is specialized, according to his profile in the database of medical professionals topdoctors.es, “in fetal medicine, high-risk pregnancy, childbirth and Doppler ultrasound, among other pathologies and treatments derived from pregnancy.”

In addition to being the coordinator of the Fetal Medicine Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia, he is associate professor of Obstetrics at the University of Murcia and member of the Murcian Gynecological Society.

Regarding his academic training, he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Murcia in 2013 and made the specialization through the MIR in Gynecology and Obstetrics. It also has a Master in Bioethics by the same university.

ON VIDEO | A baby is abandoned in a restaurant in the United States