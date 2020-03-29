Since his return in 2017, the Scotsman has been a reborn fighter.

It took a three-year wait for the chosen Drew McIntyre, the one who debuted as Vince McMahon’s favorite and who left the company as part of the forgotten 3MB, will return to claim his place at the top. Despite what you may think, already from his first tour in WWE, Drew McIntyre showed that he was a fighter destined for great things.

In 2009 he was introduced to fans as the big bet for the next generation and was quickly given a chance as an intercontinental champion, sIn time, however, McIntyre’s trail stopped shining and his subsequent years in the company were scrapped in less and less important positions until his decline as part of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal..

He left WWE in 2014 but far from giving up he set himself the goal of coming back stronger than ever. After a period of three years on the independent circuit he not only explored new horizons, he also grew as a fighter.

Drew McIntyre’s return to business

He returned in 2017 with a renewed attitude and appearance, but far from rushing down the fastest path, he opted for the smarter option. He debuted on NXT where he quickly gained the support of fans thanks to his improved performance in the ring and the special atmosphere of the development territory..

After passing a stage as champion of the brand, McIntyre was ready for the main rosette and in 2018 he presented himself again with Dolph Ziggler. Little by little, he gained a position on the tight RAW roster and for Wrestlemania 35 was given the opportunity to face one of the company’s main superstars, Roman Reigns.

Despite his defeat in the showcase of the Immortals, McIntyre continued to show himself as a dominant superstar, after an acceptable 2019, his final opportunity arrived. At Royal Rumble 2020, WWE champion Brock Lesnar was determined to scrub his supremacy by entering the battle royale as number 1.

When the match was heading to be a new monologue for Lesnar, Drew McIntyre appeared with number 16 and after a low blow from Ricochet I take the opportunity to connect a claymore that threw the champion out of the ring. The Scotsman endured the rest of the fight and when the victory was between him and Roman Reings, McIntyre obtained his long-awaited redemption, After applying another claymore, he threw Reigns over the third rope in the middle of a crowd that erupted in ovations.

Drew McIntyre chose Brock Lesnar as the rival for Wrestlemania and since then the rest is history. After so much time, after all the effort and after a journey to excel himself, Drew will finally have the opportunity to consolidate his legacy. He is the chosen one that the entire WWE universe asked for, but that will soon be a reality.

