The pandemic crisis – and the worst, with many mourning – is spreading around the world and now we will increasingly feel its effects on the economy. This crisis has as one of its main peculiarities the fact that the detonator was not economical, but public health. The 2008 crisis was caused by the so-called subprime that disorganized the American financial market, leading to a bank crash and forcing the government to put money in order to save financial entities. The way out of the current crisis will also demand an increase in public spending and, subsequently, public investment, but the main answer will be given by science, with the discovery of a treatment and / or a vaccine.

How do I see the exits? The first and most desired would be by science. Will the world be able to wait? I do not think so. The second is that people, despite the risk, tend to make the decision to return to a new normality of their life. This decision is determined by two types of factors: economic and social. The first, linked to employment, income and the survival of companies. By protecting companies, we protect jobs. As for the social ones, people increasingly need the return of sociability. Nobody endures isolation for an indefinite period. The reopening of the economy with the establishment of protocols has been successful in several countries and in Rio Grande do Sul, in the case of Brazil. The economy reacted positively and the price of a barrel of oil has already exceeded US $ 30.00.

While in several countries there are plans and unions around fighting the virus and reopening the economy, here we have good ideas, poor execution and poor quality information. The consequence is the absence of consistent plans to combat the pandemic, to reopen the economy and to resume economic growth. With that, we run the risk of heading towards a social and economic catastrophe. Social, with an exponential growth of poverty, unemployment and informal jobs. The economy, which today appears in a classic crisis of falling demand, will contaminate the supply, closing companies of different sizes. We must react.

In Brazil, export-oriented agribusiness and mining are among the most protected sectors. This is explained by our competitive advantages, the devaluation of the real and the growing need for food and raw materials worldwide. China, our main buyer, anticipated growth.

Globalization tends to suffer a kind of lockdown and I don’t know what will come next. But I fear an exaggerated nationalism-populism and the return of market reserve policies and movements against privatization. The fact is that we will need a greater share of public and private investments in infrastructure expansion programs, particularly in countries with a large social deficit.

In recent years, Brazil has allocated a small portion of its GDP to infrastructure investments. This led to a reduction in our infrastructure inventory level (sum of all infrastructure assets over GDP) to a level of 36%. This level of inventory, which can be reflected in increases in productivity and competitiveness in the country, is less than half that observed in developed countries such as the USA and Germany.

O Infra2038 Project, an association for the development of Brazilian infrastructure, highlights that, for Brazil to reach the level of 77% of infrastructure inventory, an investment of R $ 8.7 trillion in energy, sanitation, telecom and logistics. If investments had R $ 70 billion in 2019, the number of new jobs could have reached 1.6 million. With R $ 200 billion investment, the generation of jobs could have been of the order of 4.7 million.

To achieve these gigantic numbers, only with a new country model, financing and new regulatory frameworks that allow smart public and private investments. That should be the choice. No dogmas and prejudices. As Pablo Neruda tells us, “you are free to make your choices, but you are a prisoner of the consequences”.

* DIRECTOR OF THE BRAZILIAN CENTER FOR INFRASTRUCTURE (CBIE)

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.