The Chivas de Guadalajara are arming themselves to face the Apertura 2020 in the best way and finally end the string of tournaments without being able to access the Mexican soccer league. The directive should issue players who at the time gave up in the herd, but who have currently lowered their level and have not been able to provide alternatives when Luis Fernando Tena turned to the bench to look for shock. to be given solutions on the playing field.
1. Oribe Peralta
The ‘Hermoso’ Peralta is 36 years old and despite the fact that he has one year left with the Verde Valle team, it would not be unusual for him to prefer looking for minutes in the final stretch of his football career. Luis Fernado Tena gave him only 112 minutes in Clausura 2020 and even so Peralta managed to get only one goal.
2. Eduardo López
The ‘Chofis’ López little by little has been losing prominence in the rojiblanco box, more since the reinforcements for the half court arrived last summer. If we add to the above the extra-field problems that the Mexican has had, his departure from Chivas does not sound so crazy.
3. Dieter Villalpando
Dieter has not managed to have continuity in the team, due to the breadth of the Chivas squad at the moment, that has caused him to enjoy a few minutes. Villalpando is 28 years old and the best for both parties would be to find a place for him in another team, in which he can be a starter or at least have more minutes to give that quality leap that was expected of him when he arrived at Verde Valle.