The ‘Chivas Flacas’, a large team that ‘stopped growing’ in the last 50 years

The greatness of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara is not in question, as 12 titles in Mexican Soccer keep it as the second team in the list of most successful clubs in Liga MX, only behind its staunch rival, Club América. , Rankin where he was solo for several decades thanks to the famous era of the champion.

Chivas is a great team that has stopped growing in the last five decades, at least at the rate that its fans demand it, because since the glorious stage of the Campeonísimo, the Flock has only achieved one league title every ten years, as if time had reserved only one championship for the Herd in each decade subsequent to the glories harvested between 1956 and 1965.

After seven titles won in a span of 9 years, the nickname of Chivas Champion began to wear off, as they only achieved one more title at the end of the 70s, the last ‘wake’ left by that legendary team made up of legends such as El Tubo Gómez, El Curita Chaires, Crescencio Gutiérrez, Pina Arellano, Bacho Calderón and Salvador Reyes.

⚪️The Champion 1956-1965

The Champion 1956-1965

The best time of the Flock in professional football, where they got 7 Leagues (four-time champion from 1959-1962), 1 Cup, 6 Champion of Champions and 1 Concachampions. Featured players: Jaime Gómez, Salvador Reyes, Ignacio "Cuate" Calderón, Raúl Arellano

From 1970 to 1982, Chivas faced a great sporting crisis, receiving the nickname of the Chivas Flacas del Guadalajara, because they came to jeopardize their permanence in the First Division in the 70-71 season after 12 years in soccer limbo. Mexican, Chivas fought again in the eighties, but they could only be crowned champions in one of three finals played.

The title came in 86-87, against Cruz Azul and from this title, the Flock has only tasted the honeys of a championship every ten years, as if it were a tradition to only win once in each decade.

These were my skinny #Chivas. The results did not come, but we never doubted his dedication, his sporting shame. We lost but nobody trampled us! The enemies were outside. Today cancer is inside from the highest to the lowest.

But we still believe that one day …

But we still believe that one day … pic.twitter.com/MVlixZ6NPY – ⚜️ Don Kique ️ (@HenryDeLaChevre) March 20, 2021

Chivas repeated a championship in 1997, against Toros Neza in the Winter tournament; Opening 2006 against Toluca; and Clausura 2017 against Tigres.

Today, 115 years after its founding, Chivas can split its history into two stages, one full of successes in its first 60 years and the second stumbling around as an ancestor ‘entertainer’ within the MX League, where it has only brought joys dripping to his faithful hobby.

Titles won from 1970 to date: Club América: 12 Toluca: 8 Pumas: 7 Cruz Azul: 7 Tigres UANL 7 Pachuca 6 Santos 6 Rayados Monterrey 5 Chivas: 5

