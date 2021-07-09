The chip crisis: smugglers arrested in Hong Kong with dozens of CPUs glued to their bodies | Technology

If you want to know which are the most demanded items in the world, you just have to look at a smuggler’s bag …

Although Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai are part of China, they are special administrative regions with different tax laws, living standards and wages than in mainland China.

That is why there is a customs service, and smuggling on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which extends over 55 km, is common.

Last June the Hong Kong customs service arrested a group of smugglers who had Intel CPUs taped to their bodies, as you can see in the opening photo.

In total they carried 256 CPUs glued to your body, including high-end models like Intel Core i7-10700 and Core i9-10900K processors, the most expensive and demanded.

In another incident believed to be related, another smuggler was arrested with 52 Intel CPUs hidden under the car seat.

Seizures of this type have multiplied in recent months, due to the semiconductor crisis, which has made the stock of chips is very scarce, dramatically increasing its price.

Surely these processors come directly from the factories, and they were trying to take them to Hong Kong, where they would have greatly increased their value.

This high-end processor is one of the most powerful of the 10th Generation of Intel, 10 cores and has Hyper-Threading technology.

The past month also saw one of the most spectacular raids, when the Hong Kong customs police seized 2,200 CPUs, more than 1,000 RAM memory chips, and 630 smartphones.

And worst of all is that the semiconductor crisis will not end any time soon. It is expected to last until at least 2022.

Although in Spain you can find medium and high-end processors with relative ease, it is more difficult to see the top models in stock.

Much worse is the market for graphics cards, where for 10 months it is impossible to buy NVIDIA RTX models at their normal price. Until recently they were worth 3 or 4 times more. Fortunately, the fall in cryptocurrencies has lowered prices, but they are still worth twice their real value.