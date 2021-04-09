The ‘chip crisis’ delays the production of iPad and MacBook and paralyzes plants of Ford and General Motors

The crisis in the automobile sector will last 2-3 more quarters, according to the rating agency Moody’s

The production of the next models of Apple iPad tablets and MacBook laptops has had to be postponed due to global processor shortage affecting industry supplies worldwide.

As reported by sources in the production chain to Nikkei Asia, Apple has had to delay a major step in manufacturing of MacBooks, as is the assembly of the components on the motherboard before the final assembly phase of the laptop.

This delay is due to global supply shortages in the semiconductor industry, responsible for manufacturing processors for most electronic devices.

On these supply problems companies in the sector such as Qualcomm, maker of Snapdragon mobile processors, which noted as responsible the market dependence of a small number of Asian companies, especially Taiwanese, such as TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

In the case of iPad tablets, on the other hand, Apple has had to stop the production chain due to the difficulty of accessing screens and components of these panels.

As a result of the delay, Apple has postponed a part of the orders of components for the two devices from the first semester from this year 2021 to the second semester, as the Nikkei sources state.

Bad omens from Moody’s

The “bottleneck” in semiconductor supply has long hit the automotive industry in particular. General Motors and Ford have been forced to stop their production chains in the United States, and the forecasts of the agency Moody’s are not at all promising, since it considers that there may be delays of two or three more quarters.

The White House plans to hold a summit on this issue next Monday, According to Reuters, because the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles manufactured this year and disrupt production for another six months.

General Motors announced the suspension of the activity of the assembly plant of Spring Hill, in Tennessee and in the next days it will have to do the same in other factories. For its part, Ford will also close an assembly plant in Ontario (Canada) next week.

Billions of dollars are at stake (2 billion for GM and 2.5 billion for Ford, according to the rating agency). Demand from consumer electronics companies exacerbated supply shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We do not see inventory return to normal levels until the fourth quarter of this year, or early next year,” said Bill Rinna, director of vehicle forecasting at LMC Automotive.