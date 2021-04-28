The Chinese technology Huawei invoices 16.5% less in the first quarter

Shanghai (China), Apr 28 (EFE) .- The Chinese technology company Huawei had a turnover of 152.2 billion yuan (23,468 million dollars, 19,432 million euros) in the first quarter, which represents a decrease of 16.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, as reported today.

The company, which is not listed on the stock exchange, issued a statement in which it only added the net profit margin – which rose 3.8 percentage points to 11.1% – and income derived from intellectual rights of patents that reached 600 million dollars (496.8 million euros).

Huawei points out that, while its network business – it is one of the world’s leading firms in the development of 5G networks – “maintained sustained growth,” the revenues of its consumer division fell, in part due to sales. from its subsidiary Honor to a state conglomerate so that it could circumvent US sanctions.

The company’s rotating president, Eric Xu, assured that 2021 will be “another challenging year” for Huawei, but at the same time it will be when its development strategy for the future “begins to take shape.”

“We will continue to maintain our business resilience regardless of the challenges that arise, not only to survive but to do so in a sustainable way,” said the manager.

In the document, the technology company explains that it will continue to invest in the software sector so that its weight is increasing over total revenues, and underlines its intention to continue developing 5G networks and “helping” operators around the world to deploy them .

Xu said the company will continue to invest aggressively in research and development (R&D) and will try to “meet the challenges in continuity of supply caused by restrictions in the market.”

In 2019, the company was blacklisted by the United States Government for alleged links with Chinese intelligence, and the sanctions imposed since then ended up preventing it from accessing components and technology developed in that country, such as the Android operating system. what Huawei has responded by developing its Harmony OS system.

Last year the company gained 3.2% more supported by the advance of services to operators and companies, while, according to data from the consulting firm Canalys, in the last quarter it fell for the first time in six years from the ‘top 5’ of global mobile vendors.

(c) EFE Agency