The Chinese Sai Zheng maintains her solid game and goes to the quarterfinals in Monterrey

03/19/2021 at 07:09 CET

EFE / Monterrey

The China Sai zheng, third favorite, kept his game solid to defeat his compatriot Lin Zhu this Thursday 6-1, 6-2 and access the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Tennis Open. Zheng, number 52 on the WTA list, spooked her compatriot with early breaks, made few mistakes and took both sleeves comfortably. Key for Sai Zheng was her equanimity in moments of risk, allowing her to emerge unscathed from the five chances her opponent had to crack her serve.

In the top eight phase, Zheng will face Asian-American Ann Li, who eliminated Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-4, 6-3. Li distributed her five breaks well and with good winning shots she surpassed the European.

In another match, the Russian Anna Kalinskaya, the world’s 72nd racket, She beat Serbian Nina Stojanovic 6-4, 6-3. Kalinskaya showed a performance of 67.2% on her first serve and with a decisive break in the tenth game she took the first set.

In the second she imposed conditions with good winning shots and a break in the eighth to sign her pass to the top eight phase in which she will go against the Swiss Victorija Golubic, who eliminated the American Lauren 6-3, 6-1 Davis.

This Friday the Spanish Sara Sorribes, seventh seed, who last week won her first professional title at the tournament in Zapopan, Guadalajara, will play with Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 111 in the world rankings.

In the other duel, the Canadian Leylah Fernández, one of the most promising figures on the WT circuit, will face the Slovakian Viktoria Kuznova.

The Monterrey Tennis Open, a WTA 250 tournament, is played on a hard court with a prize pool of 235,238 pesos.