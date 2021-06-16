The Chinese rover on Mars takes a selfie to celebrate its trip to the Red Planet

06/16/2021 at 9:10 AM CEST

Mars selfies are rarely very common. China’s rover, the Zhurong, has taken a photo by planting a remote camera on the ground and posing near the landing pad. The robotic rover has also shown a panoramic view of the site and a photo of the platform itself without an obstructed view of the Martian surface.

The Perseverance rover already took its own selfie in April, although it used its extendible arm instead of letting go of the camera.

Zhurong aims to study the climate and geology of Mars during the 90 days that his official mission will last. Even so, it is possible that it lasts considerably longer than one might expect, something that also happens with the rovers of the United States. Even if you finish your mission earlier than expected, It will be the first non-US rover to successfully land on Mars and establish its mission.

In the end the selfie is a sample of this, of having achieved a milestone in international exploration.