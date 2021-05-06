The Chinese rocket that will fall uncontrollably on Earth | Tec Review

The Pentagon is tracking the Chinese rocket that is expected to re-enter the atmosphere unchecked between May 9 and 10, risking crashing in an inhabited area.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “has been informed and knows that Space Command is literally tracking these rocket debris,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The chinese rocket

China last week launched the first of three elements of its space station, the CSS, which was powered by a Long March 5B rocket.

It is the body of this rocket that will land in the next few days, and no one knows where.

“It is almost the body of the rocket, if I understood correctly. It is almost intact, “he added, and detailed that re-entry into the atmosphere is scheduled” around Saturday.

After the separation of the space module, the launcher began to orbit the planet in an irregular trajectory, slowly losing height, making almost impossible any prediction about its point of entry into the atmosphere, and therefore its point of fall.

It may decompose upon entering the atmosphere, leaving only small debris to collide with.

And if it remains intact, the planet being 70% water, there is a good chance that the rocket will fall into the sea, although it is not safe. It could crash into a populated area or into a ship.

Cannot be destroyed

When asked about the possibility of space debris being destroyed if land areas are at risk, the Pentagon spokesman responded that it was “too early” to say.

“We are watching it, we are following it as closely as we can,” he said. “But it is too early to know where it will go and if there is anything to do.”

This is not the first time that China has lost control of a spacecraft on its return to Earth.

In April 2018, a Tiangong-1 space laboratory disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere, two years after it ceased to function. Chinese authorities denied that the laboratory was out of control. (AFP)