the Chinese rocket is just one more example of the problem

A Chinese space rocket is about to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Much of it could disintegrate upon entering, but another part could hit a place that we still do not know. Although most likely it will do so in the Water or let us know the point in time to evacuate a city if necessary. No need to fear the Chinese space rocket, but keep in mind that space debris is a problem that we have to face.

The space rocket Long March 5b It was launched by China when the country put the first module of its space station into orbit. A few days later we learned that it was out of control and that it could hit the ground between May 8 and 9. The scheduled time is on May 9 at 03:15:38 UTC (5:15:38 Spanish peninsular time; 22:15:38 Mexico City time). However, they have a margin of calculation error that could be 9 hours and 25 minutes. Area? Until now, unknown. But we must not fear this rocket ship, since it is not the first time that space debris has re-entered and hit the Earth.

What is space junk?

At the beginning of Space Sweepers (Jo Sung-hee, 2021), a South Korean movie that can be seen on Netflix, we find ourselves squarely in the face of a possible future in which collecting space junk is one of the lowest paying jobs. But what is space junk?

This kind of trash is “all non-functional artificial objects, including their fragments and elements, which are in the orbit of the Earth or that re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere “, they explain from the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English). Some do not become a danger, as happened with a piece of a NASA mission several decades ago that stayed a few months like a new mini moon on Earth.

Since the start of the space race with Sputnik I there have been “more than 6,000 launches”

Therefore, space debris has a origin in the space activity of the human being. Since the Soviet Union put the first satellite (Sputnik I) into orbit in 1957, “more than 6,000 launches” have been carried out, the agency says. Even if not all objects sent into space are a problem. In reality, “most of the cataloged objects (those that are large enough to be tracked by radar) originate from in-orbit ruptures – more than 500 events – as well as fewer than 10 known in-orbit collisions,” they add. .

Risks of space debris

You have to distinguish between two types of risks: those of the debris in orbit and those of the space debris that re-enters our atmosphere.

Smaller objects often catch fire upon entering the atmosphere and disappear before reaching the earth’s surface. But with bigger space junk, can be more complicated it disappears altogether, so there are pieces that could fall on Earth. “About 20-40% of the mass of larger spacecraft or rocket bodies, or parts made from high-melting titanium or steel alloys, can survive reentry,” he says. the ESA.

For this reason, it is keep an eye on all objects to avoid situations that endanger both other satellites and people. In addition, the large ones are monitored, but also the smallest pieces. Must be aware of the other hazard. And it is that the collision between these debris, no matter how small, and the satellites that are in operation can cause problems. For example, damage the artificial satellite and that it can no longer do its work.

“A collision with a 10 cm object would cause the catastrophic fragmentation of a typical satellite, a 1 cm object would probably disable a spacecraft and penetrate the shields of the International Space Station; and a 1mm object could destroy the subsystems of a satellite. Scientists generally agree that for typical satellites, a collision with an energy-to-mass ratio greater than 40 J / g will be catastrophic. ‘ European Space Agency

Surveillance

ESA, in addition to other space agencies – let’s not forget that NASA was the first to sound the alarm – is monitoring the Chinese Long March B5 space rocket. At the moment the fair thing is known: a window of time in which the piece of the artificial object could re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Nothing yet about where it will fall. However, they are monitoring all movements out of control of the satellite to have as much information as possible. Generally, this is done with all space junk. But how do they do it?

Surveillance is complex. These can be ‘optical and radar measurements’ that are routinely made by “Space surveillance systems that allow monitoring”. They are also made catalogs of objects “more than 5-10 cm in low orbit, and more than 0.3-1.0 m in geostationary orbit altitudes (36,000 km above the equator)”, indicate from ESA.

«Starting in 2021, each of ESA’s Earth-orbiting satellites performs, on average, two collision avoidance maneuvers per year. ‘ European Space Agency

‘Each of these cataloged objects has a known orbit and many of them can be traced back to a launch event, that is, up to a single owner ”, they point out. This already tells us how careful this cataloging is and that space debris is controlled. Nevertheless, more and more objects are in orbit; therefore, impacts and re-entries on Earth will become more and more common. In its forecasts, the European agency points out that “as of 2021, each of ESA’s Earth-orbiting satellites performs, on average, two collision avoidance maneuvers per year.”

The problem of mega-constellations

SpaceX is Elon Musk’s company that has the most advantage in the private space race that NASA has encouraged. Among his plans is put almost 4,000 satellites to provide the Earth with the Internet.

It’s not just a problem for scientists, who have a hard time seeing the sky with all those artificial satellites in orbit; but, in addition, by orbiting lower than normal it is a danger for the rest of the satellites. Or so companies like OneWeb and Amazon alleged, but the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States agreed with Musk’s company at the end of April. Even if will have to report if collision avoidance maneuvers are made every six months.

And in the future, if nothing is done, they will become space junk. However, in the case of these cubosats, being smaller, it is likely that they end up being destroyed by the atmosphere when they are reintegrated into it.

How to remove space junk

As we said: space debris can be a problem. Especially for other satellites. And even for the International Space Station and other similar orbiters that come in the future, such as Gateway. Before this is a serious problem, space agencies are already preparing different ways to tackle situations that may arise. For example, ESA is preparing the ClearSpace-1 mission, which is expected to launch in 2025.

And what do you do with space junk? In the case of this ESA assignment, it will be a suicide mission. The agency will send a satellite with four arms that will join the Vespa mission and pull it to re-enter Earth in a controlled manner. The idea is that they fall into the sea.

«There is trash everywhere. But not only on the Earth’s surface, but also in space, ”commented Jan Wörner, ESA Director General during the ClearSpace-1 mission launch press conference. “We must keep the space clean, it is our responsibility.” And it is that with the uncontrolled Chinese space rocket, Wörner’s words make even more sense.

“We must keep the space clean, it is our responsibility.” Jan Wörner, ESA Director General

This is an idea to clean the orbit of space debris, but more will come. The sky must be clear for observations, but we cannot forget that, today, we need satellites. The weather forecast, the observation of the Earth and a long list, to which the Internet by satellite is now added, make us depend on technology. In the future, they will become space junk. But we must not fear; only act responsibly about what we send into space.

