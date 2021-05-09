The Chinese rocket has landed in the Indian Ocean

The remains of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket have fallen this Sunday in the indian ocean, near the Maldives, according to Chinese media.

The rocket, also known as CZ-5B, has re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10:24 local time (4.24 Spanish peninsular time) and most of its remains have disintegrated while the rest have fallen to 72.47 degrees Celsius. East longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, according to the China Office of Manned Space Engineering. The coordinates would be around the Maldives islands in the Indian Ocean, south of India.

The rocket was launched on April 29, and the reentry of the CZ-5B module was expected. sometime between Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th of May.

The size of the object, with an estimated mass of between 17 and 21 tons and a size of approximately 30 meters, and the speed at which it advanced -about 28,000 kilometers per hour- motivated the activation of several of the space surveillance services most important companies in the world, including the Pentagon or the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Service (EUSST).

This agency already warned on Friday that the remains or “debris” of the rocket would fall on a covered region of the Earth mostly by the ocean or uninhabited areas, and that the statistical probability of a land impact in populated areas was low.

Rocket out of control

For its part, China also asserted on the same Friday that it was “highly unlikely” that the remains of the rocket caused damage on its return to Earth and that it was most plausible that it disintegrated during its re-entry into the atmosphere.

Some local Chinese media went even further and accused the foreign press of sensationalism, and portals such as Sina or Guanwang described the information published in this regard as “”exaggerations that only seek to discredit to the Asian country “.

The rocket was used last week by China to launch into space one of the modules of your future space station and it was considered by experts as one of the largest pieces of debris that would re-enter the atmosphere, hence its continued vigilance.

In this sense, US experts criticized that the Chinese special program allowed the uncontrolled re-entry of such a large rocket, and it has not been the first time that a Chinese ship has been in the crosshairs of surveillance services around the world.

For example, in April 2018 the orbital laboratory Tiangong 1, which had been in disuse since 2016 and was roaming uncontrollably through space, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific Ocean.

On that occasion, as this time, was reported in real time of reentry to civil protection services across Europe.