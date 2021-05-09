The Chinese rocket and the results of Madrid

Two months ago, the probability that the PP would think of returning to La Moncloa seemed less than the fall of the uncontrolled Chinese rocket this morning in inhabited terrestrial territory. This was predicted by Pablo Iglesias in one of his parliamentary speeches, but It is the leader of United We who is out of politics today. The possibilities of the PP to consolidate itself as a government alternative to Pedro Sánchez have varied substantially. But it would be as risky to certify an express political overturn as to decree a perimeter closure for the triumph of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid.

The victories feel good, as confirmed by the PP’s boost in self-esteem after last Tuesday’s results. The popular, however, have avoided triumphalism by underlining that a good part of their votes are ‘borrowed’, not only because of the bleeding suffered by Ciudadanos, but also by the PSOE itself. This evidence requires, on the one hand, prudence, because cyclical and volatile support can vanish if they are not retained; on the other, they represent for a party the realization that it has been able to expand its electoral base and attract supporters from other formations, the basic formula for aspiring to govern.

Defeat, however, is difficult to digest. The socialists are thus far acting like those characters from Greek tragedy whom the gods blind when they want to confuse them. The theory that the majority of Madrid voters have gone to the ballot box in a state of recklessness, in response to a handful of primary stimuli, the old bread and circus turned into cañas and tapas, is a symptom that its leaders They are becoming entrenched in a phase of denial that must always be overcome as soon as possible. The resignation of Pablo Iglesias forces United Podemos to a change of leadership at no assembly. And it contrasts with the socialist effort to ‘regionalize’ an endemic crisis now so acute that Más Madrid has overcome them.

A strange mechanism has led PSOE strategists to relate cockles to the result of the ballot box, bordering on the impact and management of the pandemic, fiscal proposals or the rejection of government alliances. But that is not new. Responding to complex problems with simplifications is a pattern that is repeated, and it does not usually go very far. A striking example is the one that confronted successive governments of the PSOE, first, and the PP, later, with the social rejection that the project (never carried out) of the Ebro transfer aroused in Aragon. From the offices of the Moncloa, the Aragonese, as a whole, were presented as unsupportive victimists. The cockles, in that case, took the form of a baturro clinging to a jug. The reality, as always happens, was much more complicated. At the bottom of the opposition to this water policy there was an amalgam of motives, from the conviction that it was an environmentally unsustainable project, which Brussels would never admit, to the grievances of irrigators who had seen the promises of their plans unfulfilled.

Now, it shouldn’t be so difficult to try to understand what the ballot box has dictated. And react with self-criticism and responses closer to mood, the unease, aspirations and concerns of a majority of voters. In this case they have been from Madrid, but they could adopt, with a greater probability of the Chinese rocket landing in an inhabited terrestrial area, various variants, in other parts of the country.