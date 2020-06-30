Photo of the Chinese Parliament. . / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The Chinese regime passed the controversial Hong Kong security law on Tuesday morning (local time), which severely undermines the autonomy of the territory.

As reported by local media, the decision was unanimously approved after meetings that lasted three days. The regime’s agency Xinhua will make its extension public for the first time, according to the South China Morning Post.

Xinhua had already advanced that the bill « clearly describes » the four acts prohibited by the controversial law: secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign and external forces to jeopardize national security, as well as its criminal sanctions.

The wording of the draft appears to have tightened up compared to the proposal revealed at last month’s parliamentary meetings, criminalizing « collusion with foreign and external forces » instead of « foreign and external interference in Hong Kong affairs ».

The city’s only representative to Beijing’s main legislative body, Tam Yiu-chung, He said the law could allow extraditions to the continent, the issue that actually triggered last year’s protests..

China’s parliament had the bill last month and sent the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. It was never deliberate in the Hong Kong legislature.

Hong Kong. Photo: . / Tyrone Siu

The possibility that the law would be approved had caused wide repudiation in the international community. Less than two weeks ago, the G7 foreign ministers urged China to reconsider the proposed law, saying they had « serious concerns » that it threatens Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms.

The United States, in fact, has begun to implement measures in this regard, after concluding that Hong Kong no longer enjoyed its semi-autonomous status and therefore could not receive differential treatment from China.

The last decision of this nature took place this Monday, when the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo announced that he will end exports of sensitive defense systems to Hong Kong.

Pompeo announced that decision hours after China restricted the visa to United States citizens for Hong Kong, in the midst of a law-catalyzed escalation.

« If Beijing now treats Hong Kong as a country, a system, we must do it too, » said the head of US diplomacy. Along these lines, he argued that they can no longer distinguish « between the export of controlled articles to Hong Kong or to mainland China ».

« We cannot risk these items falling into the hands of the People’s Liberation Army, whose main objective is to maintain the CCP dictatorship by whatever means necessary.« He added, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The State Department will end all exports to Hong Kong on its checklist: items ranging from advanced ammunition to military equipment that already need the green light from the administration and Congress.

The Department of Commerce, in turn, will no longer make a distinction between Hong Kong and China in the so-called dual-use products of the United States, which have both military and civil applications – and are highly restricted when sought by Beijing.

News in development …