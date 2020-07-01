A man wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus walks past a large video screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking in Beijing, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. China approved a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, a move many see as Beijing’s boldest yet to erase the legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein /)

China announced on Wednesday the imposition of retaliation against US media present in Asian countries, after similar measures applied by the United States against Chinese press organs.

The Associated Press (AP) and United Press International (UPI) agencies, the CBS channel and NPR radio will have to present in the next seven days the details of their employees, their real estate and their financial operations in China, Zhao told reporters. Lijian, a spokesman for Chinese diplomacy.

