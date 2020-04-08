The Chinese regime continues to show the world its worst faces: on the one hand, irresponsible and late management of the coronavirus outbreak, epicenter of the pandemic who already claimed the lives of more than 83 thousand people around the planet in just three months; on the other, a fierce persecution of those who speak out for the administration of the viral crisis carried out by the government of Xi Jinping.

To the most powerful man in China his pulse does not tremble when he roars the punishment. Doctors, nurses, scientists, journalists and bloggers were censored by the repressive machinery of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) and forced to retract. Even those who warned about a new kind of SARS-like strain they were suppressed so that they did not continue with the bad news that angered the boss. His voice could have prevented the current health and human catastrophe.

But it is not only with the most earthly that the regime is involved. Ren Zhiqiang (69 years old), one of the most powerful men in the real estate sector and with ties prior to the dome of power, questioned the management that Jinping made of the epidemic born in Wuhan and the lack of early warnings issued by his government to prevent its international expansion. He called it “clown“And was disappeared. No one knows where he is, although some suspect that he could be in a prison near Beijing.

I had written an extensive essay last February 23 in which he questioned point by point the handling made of the crisis of COVID-19 and the lack of efficient response from the state apparatus. In it he compared Jinping with a “clown who without clothes was still determined to be emperor” “When there are no means to represent people and report on the real situation, we are only left with people who lose their lives from the virus and the collective damage of the seriously ill political system as a resultHe wrote bravely Zhiqiang, knowing that his words would have consequences on his life. Especially considering that for a similar statement he had been arrested in 2016.

This time, he turned on the alarm lights again when he noticed that the Chinese propaganda apparatus was focused on highlighting the efforts made after the crisis and washing its image before the world, instead of recognizing the gross structural errors it made. According to the writing of Zhiqiang those “Those in power do not want to accept any responsibility and reject the desire of society to know who is responsible. They just want to show ‘great achievements’ to cover up their own scandal. and, at the same time, use all kinds of party-controlled media and the so-called ‘propaganda education and opinion guide’ system to order and refine the information delivery system, to propagate the Center’s policy, all those fascinating achievements and moving, to guide the ‘positive energy’ of public opinion, to firmly close all calls to discover what really happened“

The real estate magnate was committing a capital sin: exposing the miseries and failures of a corrupt political system that only infringes on the rights of the Chinese people for the benefit of an almighty and omnipresent party. And he continued: “But this type of covert propaganda can basically only deceive those who want to be deceived, there is no way that it can deceive those who believe in facts and reality. No matter how successful we have been in managing the disease so far, there is no way to make up for lost lives and lost happy days, the losses of shattered families. And there is no way to recoup the huge economic losses caused by the virus and the loss of people searching for a happy life.“

Zhiqiang he continued his brutal criticism of Jinping -being careful not to name him in any line of his narration-, calling him repeatedly “emperor”And using irony as the main weapon. “When the epidemic became uncontrollable, the emperor became a wise commander, tying the entire Party and the country together with him in the same ship, forcing everyone to take responsibility for the emperor. The emperor can replace at any time any official who does not protect imperial power or who is not fully dedicated, and can use the ‘same ship, same life’ method to demand that everyone fight in this war for the Party, to deal with this great challenge for the party“

“China’s ruling party concealed the reasons for the original outbreak of the virus, then trusted the state’s power to quarantine cities, tricked the World Health Organization into gaining its trust, and even won praise from the international community.. But having lived through this, the Chinese are not lied to so easily again. Maybe people living in countries with freedom of expression don’t know the pain of living in a country without free media or freedom of expression, but the Chinese have the pain of knowing that the virus outbreak and everything that came after It should never have happened and it is all due to a system that strictly prohibits free media and freedom of expression”, Sentenced the businessman.

The trial of Zhiqiang It was lapidary for the pride of the regime who immediately made it disappear. His absence represents a new affront to human rights in China, which are systematically violated. “I hope that the Chinese Communist Party realizes that party members who dare to speak the truth are needed in the party. If you shut up the brave few who tell the truth, disaster will descend. Are the lessons of Wuhan’s mistakes still not deep enough?“he told The Washington Post Li Weidong, former editor of China Reform magazine on the businessman’s arrest and disappearance.

On Tuesday, the PCC confirmed that it was investigating the businessman for his words. He is accused of being a suspect in “serious violations of discipline and law” There is no hope that the magistrates will rule in favor of freedom of expression. Sophie Richardson, director of Human Rights Watch, said the defendant was now “caught in the jaws of an investigation“Disciplinary”of the party-state” “His case is a powerful example of the institutionalized disdain of the Chinese authorities for any resemblance to the rule of law.“The NGO executive told The New York Times.

That of Ren Zhiqiang It was not the only voice that was extinguished by order of Xinping. When the virus outbreak became public in the first days of January and the debate began to gain space on the hypercontrolled social networks of China. Immediately, the regime ordered that criticism and the use of some hashtags that guided the conversations between users of Weibo, the Twitter of the great Asian country, be allayed.

But they were not the first victims of the mouth block. Doctors of Wuhan were the first. The story of Ai Fen It is perhaps one of the best known along with that of Li Wenliang, who died of COVID-19 after advising other colleagues that a new virus similar to that of SARS 2003 was ending the lives of some patients in the hospital where he cared at the epicenter of the outbreak when it was not yet an epidemic and could be controlled.