The Spanish Olympic Committee has received the shipment of the illusion. 9,000 masks sent by the Chinese Olympic Committee have been received by the body led by Alejandro Blanco and These will be distributed in various social and sports sectors to face the coronavirus pandemic.

Those masks would not have arrived without the help of the Juan Antonio Samaranch Foundation. On the lips of the son of the former IOC president, this donation has been receiving attention “for a long time because the Chinese Olympic Committee has shown its concern about the situation of Spanish sport. China is very concerned about the global pandemic and, especially, about the tragedy that our country is experiencing in recent weeks. Hence, they have ensured that the Spanish athletes, in some way, have sanitary masks and that, through the COE, twinned with the Chinese Olympic Committee, they are distributed.

Alejandro BlancoFor his part, he explained how the aid will be distributed. “The game has arrived this week and It will be distributed among the Spanish Federations, the Spanish Refugee Aid Center (CEAR), the Red Cross and the Committee itself for future events to be held at the Spanish institution. This is only a drop in the middle of the pandemic, but it is a gesture that we greatly thank the Chinese Olympic Committee for its empathy towards us at the moment, “said the Galician leader.

Blanco asserted that «Spain is giving an enormous show of solidarity and the athletes, too. I am proud of them and it should be noted that even in confinement, they continue to demonstrate that they are an example for the whole of society. ”

For his part, Juan Antonio Samaranch added that «The decisions about the competitions are made as the information is manifested. That is to say, postponing or canceling concentrations and, in any case, the plans must be adapted for the Games to be held in 2021, which will prove to be a sporting and symbolic success. ”