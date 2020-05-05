After a while marketing electric trucks and buses on European soil, BYD has announced that its first electric cars will soon be landing in Europe. The European division of the Chinese manufacturer will start selling the BYD Tang EV600 in the Old Continent, an electric SUV of 4.87 meters in length, with up to 520 kilometers of autonomy and which promises a very tight price.

The second generation BYD Tang has been the model chosen to spearhead the Chinese manufacturer’s ambitions in the European electric car market. The first country where it will be sold will be Norway, a natural choice considering its high share of electric cars (it is the country with the highest number of electric cars per inhabitant) and the coverage of its recharging network.

The BYD Tang EV600 is a fully electric SUV that is offered in two different versions depending on its motorization: a front-wheel drive version with a 245 hp and 330 Nm of torque; and another with two electric motors -one on each axle-, a maximum power of 490 hp and permanent all-wheel drive. In both cases it equips an 82.8 kWh battery, which allows homologation up to 520 kilometers of autonomy (NEDC) in the front-wheel drive version and 500 km in the 4×4 version.

BYD Tang EV600 cockpit.

The manufacturer announces a fast charge thanks to which it can be recharged from 30 to 80% in 30 minutes, although it does not specify the maximum charging power. However, with these figures in hand, it seems unlikely that the load power is greater than 100 kW. As for dynamic performance, BYD announces a 0-100 km / h in 4.4 seconds in the most powerful version, and a more modest 8.5 seconds for the EV600 single-engine, front-wheel drive.

With dimensions of 4.87 meters long by 1.95 m wide and 1.72 m highThe BYD Tang EV600 is a big car by European standards. To put it in perspective, it is the same length as a Volkswagen Touareg and is 135mm longer than a SEAT Tarraco. Its generous size allows the Chinese manufacturer to offer it with two seating configurations: with five or seven seats (2 + 3 + 2).

Norway will be the first contact and will serve to evaluate the functioning of the market. However, according to BYD Europe CEO Isbrand Ho, the company’s long-term goal is to expand passenger car sales to the rest of Europe beyond Norway.

The BYD Tang EV600 price will be announced later this year, when it goes on sale in Norway. In China it ranges between 33,000 and 45,700 euros at the current exchange rate.

BYD will also expand its offering of electric commercial vehicles

The reputation of BYD, which we remember is the second largest electric car manufacturer in the world behind Tesla and the first in China, is consolidated after considerable success in the public transport sector, thanks to a range of electric buses that goes progressively increasing its presence in Europe.

In November of last year, BYD announced its intention to introduce its electric trucks in Europe at the end of 2020 and with Spain as the gateway. Among the manufacturer’s plans are to launch an electric van, 7.5 and 19-ton electric trucks, as well as an electric tractor unit for port terminals.

