The Chinese mafia launches money from cartels of “El Chapo” and “El Mencho” from New York

Unknown man hand over money to a contact in coffee shops and other businesses in Chinatown In New York.

“We have seen a very close relationship, more than ever, between the Chinese criminal groups and the Mexican cartels”, He said Ray donovan, director of the DEA in New York, to Univision. “Now, in New York, Chinese groups launder most of the money from the cartels.”.

These are bags with $ 100,000 or up to $ 1 million dollars, according to one of the women who was in charge of receiving the money and now faces prison for money laundering.

Seok Pheng Lim, who migrated to the United States from Singapore, faces criminal proceedings in a federal court in Chicago, where he told how he received from “Mexicans” bags full of money, which was transferred to China, then to drug traffickers, according to a report by the television.

The operation consisted in that she received the money, had to go to an appointment with the phone number of the dealer and a dollar bill.

“The initial approach was a text message asking what he was wearing to identify him. ‘Hello, I’m’ Karen ‘, I greeted him in code and handed him the ticket “, it is reported. The dollar serial number was used to record the transaction.

The woman took the money to an importer in Chinatown, who made the electronic transfer to a Chinese bank, in the name – for example – of Pan Haiping, owner of seafood restaurants in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The cartel partner in Guadalajara made the transfer to Chinese businessmen in Mexico, who then gave the money to the operators of the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation (CJNG).

That type of operation, the report points out, is similar in other cities, such as Chicago. Lim was paid 0.5% for every $ 100,000, or $ 500. Operators in Mexico took most of it with a commission of up to 6%.

She received the money twice a week. Upon being detained, she admitted to being guilty of transactions for at least $ 48 million between 2016 and 2017. He made about $ 240,000 dollars in one year, not bad for transporting the money. She is not the only one doing that work.