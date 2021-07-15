The chinese hummer came from the hand of dongfeng and is called warrior m50

Dongfeng, a Chinese state company that is in the first places of sales in that country, has just launched its version of the Hummer American to which christened Warrior M50 and with which he tried to imitate all the characteristics and appearances of the wild American off-road of the 1990s.

Imitating a great

The Dongfeng Warrior M50 He cannot hide his inspiration despite the slight aesthetic changes that the Chinese state brand printed to its version of the American civilian SUV. Thus, the main differences focus on the grill showing the logo of the brand, the main headlights much smaller and integrated and a slightly higher body for the Chinese model.

Everything else is the same as in the Hummer. It has two bodies, one pick up and the other truck, and they both sport a esthetic angular that makes it instantly recognizable.

It also looks like Hummer in which the Warrior M50 from Dongfeng It is mounted on a frame chassis and sports huge off-road tires with which you can put your all-wheel drive and transfer case into action, in similar configuration to the American vehicle.

Big differences

Although in aesthetics it resembles and in capacity it tries to imitate the original Hummer, the Dongfeng Warrior M50 It is a bit more ‘urban’ in mechanical terms as it does not have the brutal engines 4×4 diesel V8 American from the 1990s.

Instead, it is equipped with a cummings engine turbo diesel 4.0 liters what delivers 200 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque and that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Although it does not have the same figures as Hummer, its off-road capability remains almost intact as it has an impressive 70 degree entry angle and a Output angle from 45 degreesCombined with a massive 16-inch ground clearance, this measurement is the same as the original, as well as the same versatility for wading.

More modern than the Hummer

.

Although it was also wanted to keep the same presentation for the cabin, the Dongfeng Warrior M50 comes with a touchscreen infotainment of 8 inches and a highly updated instrument cluster, plus chrome trim, round vents and the multifunction steering wheel four-spoke.

Lastly, the Dongfeng Warrior M50 it looks even in price to Hummer because according to the Chinese specialized media, this imitation has prices from $ 103,600 in China.

FACT

Why is this copy of the Hummer allowed? Dongfeng maintains, like almost all Chinese brands, alliances with a dozen automotive firms with which it shares or shared platforms. Almost ago 30 years started an alliance with General Motors and thanks to reverse engineering began the development of a military vehicle similar to the Humvee. Later, both firms reached an agreement for the American to supply parts for this vehicle. Currently, the entire process is carried out in China.

