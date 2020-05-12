A new focus of the disease has been detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan – where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

Wuhan reported five new cases of covid-19 on Monday, after confirming the first infection since April 3 on Sunday.

The authorities indicated that the little focus of new cases occurred in a same residential complex.

In recent weeks, China has relaxed restrictions on the population to control the spread of the virus, and cases have been declining.

Experts and health officials have warned that as different countries emerge from the stringent containment measures adopted and people begin to move more freely, infections are likely to increase.

The small focus in Wuhan is the first to emerge since the end of the city’s strict confinement on April 8.

One of the five cases reported Monday corresponds to the wife of an 89-year-old man whose infection was the first confirmed in the city in more than a month this Sunday.

ANDthe rest of the cases had previously been classified as asymptomatic, which means that they had tested positive but did not show clinical signs such as cough or fever.

Those people can transmit the virus even if they are not sick, but China does not count asymptomatic cases in its official register of confirmed infections until they show no symptoms.

China was the first country in the world where the new coronavirus was detected. BBC WORLD / EPA

Hundreds of asymptomatic cases are being monitored by health authorities in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, near the borders with Russia and North Korea.

What’s Happening in Wuhan Province?

Chinese state media reported that 11 cases of internal transmission were recorded in Shulan on Saturday.

One day later, the city declared martial law and went into quarantine, with the government ordering the temporary closure of all public establishments, according to the Global Times newspaper.

Shulan has been elevated to a high risk level, the only city in the country with that designation.

All residents have been ordered to stay home, and only one member of each household can go out each day to buy essential items.

Everything public transport has been suspended and taxis are not allowed to leave the city.

The measures come after China had declared last week that all regions of the country had been designated as low risk.

The neighboring city of Jilin was also elevated from low to medium risk after two new cases were detected – and now it is feared that the entire province could be in danger.

Other cities in the province are on high alert. The nearby city of Changchun and Dongfeng County warn that anyone returning from Shulan must be quarantined for 14 days. Rail services to several of the cities were also suspended.

The neighboring Liaoning province reported a new case on Sunday – a 23-year-old person who had recently arrived from Jilin.

What caused the new infections in Shulan?

All infections were linked to a 45-year-old female laundry woman who works at a public safety office. She then infected her husband, three sisters, and other family members.

However, it is not known how the woman became infected. Reports indicate that he had not traveled outside the province and there are no known contacts with anyone known to have been exposed to the virus. A total of 276 of his close contacts have been quarantined, the China Daily newspaper said.

But it is possible that the geographical location of the province has played a role since it borders North Korea and Russia.

Officially, North Korea has not reported any cases, although Russia has registered more than 200,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In recent weeks, the border Heilongjiang province has seen a boom in the number of imported cases, mainly of Chinese citizens returning from Russia.

Similarly, eight people who returned from Russia to Shulan between April 8 and 30 tested positive for the virus, according to a local government official. About 300 more people who returned in that time frame were quarantined.

The secretary of the Jilin Provincial Committee stated that the city will track every close contact, every suspicious person and every clue, adding that the movements of each infected person would be tracked to try to find the source.

What about in other parts of China?

China has seen a drop in the number of cases for weeks and has been gradually relaxing the restrictions.

Some people have returned to work, some schools have reopened and, on Monday, the park Disneyland in Shanghai received the public for the first time in three and a half months.

Shanghai Disneyland Park reopened. BBC WORLD / .

But on Monday, too, China reported 17 new cases nationwide – the highest daily record since April 28 – bringing the total number of cases to 82,918, with a death toll of 4,633.

As more parts of Europe and the United States begin to relax restrictions, governments and health experts have warned that the pandemic is far from over.