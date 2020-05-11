Although in the West we use apps like WhatsApp or Telegram to communicate with our contacts, in China we don’t. And it is that in the Asian country they have their own tastes and customs. Thus, much of the content that we can freely consult in China is censored and is that in the communist country there is a very strict control of the content that can be published on the network.

And of course, its messaging applications were not going to be less. Almost everyone in China uses WeChat, a messaging app that also allows video calls to be made – video calling very useful in these times of health crisis – developed by Tencent, an Asian giant that, for example, also owns shares in the popular MOBA League of Legends, among others.

Where’s the news? In that according to a study by the Citizen Lab laboratory, WeChat would be spying on the conversations of all its users, not only those in China but those around the world.

According to a study, WeChat would be spying on you

MAJOR DISCOVERY: @WeChatApp spies on the content that all users send to each other, including Americans. The results are fed into their censorship of Chinese users. Sleuthing by my @citizenlab colleagues. https://t.co/Dhkr5quQEA pic.twitter.com/ciywMBCJp5 – John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) May 7, 2020

Apparently John Scott-Railton, one of the architects of this Citizen Lab study, has found that WeChat analyzes all images and documents that are shared between your accounts for political reasons. Using Artificial Intelligence, WeChat filters all those “objectionable” messages, preventing them from being shared to a Chinese account, even if it is from a smartphone located outside the Asian country. Furthermore, in WeChat’s privacy policies nothing is said about this controversial fact and for the moment the company has not wanted to make statements regarding the matter.

Interest you | WhatsApp: 8 things you shouldn’t do if you want to avoid being ripped off or your account emptied

Of course, this not only violates the freedom of expression of its users, but also It could also jeopardize the continuity of WeChat in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. in case this “espionage” was confirmed. At the moment there is no more news about it, so we advise caution and in the event that any of you use WeChat for some strange reason, stop using it while everything clears up and start using other safer platforms such as Telegram.

Follow Andro4all