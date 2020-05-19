Sinaloa, Mexico

José Rodrigo Aréchiga, “El Chino Ántrax”, who led ‘Los Ántrax’, the armed wing of the Sinalo cartel, was shot dead by his own cartel, indicates one of the authorities’ main lines of investigation.

The Sinaloa cartel allegedly executed him in revenge for his collaboration with the United States government.

The Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office identified the body of José Rodrigo Aréchiga, his sister Ada Jimena and his alleged brother-in-law Juan Guillermo, who were executed last Saturday on the outskirts of Culiacán.

The confirmation of the identity of the body of the leader of “Los Antrax” occurred after expert work by the local autonomous body and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

In a statement, the State Prosecutor’s Office explained that the investigation into the multi-homicide registered in the town of Ayuné continues its course in the ordinary jurisdiction, through the folder CLN / UEDH / 3458/2020 for the crime of intentional homicide.

“Derived from said acts and with the first evidence data obtained, institutional collaboration protocols were started with diplomatic authorities, from the Consulate of the United States of America and the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic,” he explained.

“Part of these protocols derive from the possibility that one of the victims is the same one who was in the custody of the US government and who failed to comply with precautionary measures derived from a criminal process.”

Relatives of the three victims went to the Public Ministry from Sunday to appear and identify the bodies, including that of the operator of the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“The Chinese Anthrax” formed the group “Los Anthrax” in 2002, the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel to confront the Beltrán Leyva.

In December 2013, he was arrested in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and later extradited to the United States for drug trafficking, where he pleaded guilty and received a reduced sentence.

In December 2019, he obtained the benefit of house arrest, which he failed to comply with since May 6 when the authorities required it and was not found in San Diego, California.

Aréchiga returned to Culiacán, where last Saturday a command plagiarized him from his home and later his body and that of his relatives appeared on a dirt road.

.