The location of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel’s armed wing is unknown.

By: DNA 40

José Rogrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, alias “El Chino Ántrax”, violated the conditional freedom granted on March 3, so custody officer Marc W. Ryan and supervisor Kimberly Pelot issued an allegation of noncompliance to have it revoked.

Officer Ryan assured in revealed documents that Chino Anthrax “changed his place of residence without notifying his conditional freedom“which” should have been notified at least 10 days before the change. “

Since Wednesday, May 6, the authorities have not located Aréchiga in his department, where he was to serve five years. conditional freedom, so the San Diego federal prison report shows its location as “unknown.”

Following the report, Judge Dana Sabraw issued an order for his location and arrest to be forwarded to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego, where he served 87 months in prison.

In December 2013, Aréchiga, named as the leader of the group of Los Antrax hitmen, who served as the armed wing of the Sinaloa Cartel, was captured by Interpol in Amsterdam and in July of the following year he was referred to San Diego on charges of trafficking. drug and conspiracy.

In 2015 the Chinese Anthrax pleaded guilty to transporting cocaine and marijuana in USA.

Security authorities asked Judge Sabraw that, in the event that Aréchiga is captured, he be sentenced to 9 months in prison and 51 more months of conditional freedom.