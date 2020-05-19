“The Chinese Anthrax” escaped his parole in the US WIKIMEDIA

Rodrigo Aréchiga liked to brag about his travels, jewelry, luxury cars, money and weapons on social media. In some images he used to appear alongside jet set actresses and celebrities.

Chief hitman of Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada, current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, even has a photo next to Paris Hilton in Las Vegas, although it was never verified if the millionaire heiress knew him.

Known as the Chinese Anthrax, Aréchiga was one of the main military leaders of the organization in the war that he waged in 2008 against the rival cartels of Juárez and the Beltrán Leyva brothers.

Last weekend “El Chino Anthrax” was assassinated in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where he returned after escaping parole in the United States. The death was confirmed this Monday by the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office.

Aréchiga had been kidnapped last Friday after an armed confrontation in the house where he was. His body appeared the next day in a van with two other people.

The Prosecutor’s Office said they were from her sister and brother-in-law.

Poor childhood, youth of luxury

Among drug traffickers in Mexico, especially the younger ones, it is common for them to share images of their luxurious lives on social networks on the internet.

But the Chinese Anthrax, specialists agree, was particularly assiduous to that custom.

On his Instagram account he used to post photos from his trips to Dubai or Europe, as well as on beaches or mansions with large gardens.

He also used to appear on board yachts, next to Ferrari cars or in a hotel room drinking high-priced wines while a musical group entertained his private party.

.La capture of “El Mochomo” sparked a war between the Beltrán Leyva and Sinaloa cartels

A very different life from the one he had just a few years before. According to the Ridioce weekly, Aréchiga lived in a poor neighborhood in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa.

In his teens he had a reputation for being a good street fighter and leading gangs in his neighborhood.

That caught the attention of “Mayo” Zambada, recalls the weekly, who recruited him as hitman of the Sinaloa Cartel.

He quickly rose in the organization and in a short time was one of the capo’s trusted collaborators and his younger children.

Luxuries and violence

In 2008, Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, “El Mochomo”, one of the leaders of the cartel headed by his brothers, was arrested.

The family blamed Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán for the arrest and have since started a bloody dispute with the Sinaloa Cartel, of which they were allies.

In this battle one of the central characters was Aréchiga and his group of assassins whom he called Los Ántrax.

DEAIsmael Zambada García recruited the Chinese Anthrax.

The war between organizations caused hundreds of murders in Sinaloa, Nayarit, Baja California and Sonora.

One of those responsible was the group of the Chinese Anthrax, according to information from the then National Security Commission.

But the war did not interrupt the luxurious life of the character. It was this hobby that led to his capture.

On his Instagram account, with thousands of followers, he announced that he would travel to the Netherlands. Authorities in the United States and Interpol, who were already on his trail, waited for him at the Amsterdam airport.

The Chinese Anthrax was arrested in December 2013. Months later, he was sent to an American prison.

Fire friend

Aréchiga pleaded guilty in 2015, and according to information from Ridioce, reached an agreement with the Justice Department.

The character gave US $ 1 million in goods and cash, and agreed to report on the Sinaloa Cartel’s transit routes in the United States.

Thanks to the agreement, he was sentenced to ten years in prison, but since he had already spent almost seven years in prison, the judge in the case allowed him to serve his sentence on parole.

The Chinese Anthrax was to remain under house arrest in a house in San Diego, California, but On May 8, he escaped and traveled to Sinaloa.

AFLThe cartel war has caused thousands of deaths in Mexico

Days later he was assassinated. Some like security specialist Alejandro Hope believe it may have been revenge by his former allies.

In her column published in the newspaper El Universal, Hope points out that the crime “would be potentially related to the strange sentence that Aréchiga received, the apparent privilege treatment that she received from the US justice system and her unusual disappearance a few days ago.”

This, adds the specialist, “would have generated suspicions that he had become an informant and that its unexpected landing in Sinaloa would be connected to some covert operation to reach the leadership of the organization. “

But when confirming his death, the authorities did not reveal the possible motive for the murder.