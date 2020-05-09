The woman was accused of having a love relationship with José Rodrigo Aréchiga (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Saturday, United States authorities announced that JI dare Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, better known as “The Chinese Anthrax”, violated his probation by escaping from the home where he was serving his sentence. The exact date of the leak and his whereabouts are unknown so far.

This Mexican, accused of drug trafficking in the northern country, has been involved in various matters. In addition to being the alleged former head of hitmen of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, he was pointed out to have a love relationship with the model Claudia Berenice Ochoa Félix.

This woman, known as “The Empress of Anthrax”, she became famous in 2013. This after photos of her in which she carried firearms, in luxury vehicles and residences, and even from trips abroad were released on social networks.

José Rodrigo Arechiga Gamboa, “El Chino Antrax” escaped this week from a home in San Diego California where he would serve the rest of his sentence released (Photo: Special)

After months of rumors, in June 2014 and in the company of his brother and three children, Ochoa Félix read a document to the press. In it he indicated that he was the victim of slander and defamation that put him in danger.

He claimed to have nursing studies, denied having ties to criminal groups and also pointed out that she was not the woman that appeared in the photographs. Thus, would file lawsuits against the media that had pointed her out as being the “Empress of Anthrax”.

“I am mentioned as one of the most powerful women in drug trafficking and photos are shown in which it is not even me … These Facebook and Twitter accounts in which they refer to me are not mine, I did not open them, “he explained.

Ochoa Félix was known as The Empress of Anthrax (Photo: Facebook / Claudia Berenice Ochoa Félix)

In 2019, the model died at age 35 at home, an Isla Musa housing complex in Culiacán, Sinaola. This after being with a man, who gave the details of his death to the authorities.

Juan José Ríos Estavillo, the attorney general of the state at that time, indicated that according to the studies that were carried out on the corpse fIt was ruled out that he died after some violent attack. The agency said that his death was due to suffocation from bronchoaspiration, as a result of the intake of alcoholic beverages and other substances.

Ríos Estavillo announced that The man who accompanied her provided detailed information on where they lived and what they consumed. However, he declined to provide further details on the substances that would have killed Ochoa Felix.

Ochoa Félix passed away in 2019 due to alcohol and drug intake (Photo: Facebook / Claudia Berenice Ochoa Félix)

Despite the fact that Claudia had been linked to the armed group and its leader, known as “El Chino Anthrax”, the Sinaloa prosecutor explained that the young woman had no criminal record in the state.

Days after his death, social network users with access to the Instagram account showed their latest posts. The first was a video that he shared in his stories hours before his death.

The video starts with a dedicated song “A dorian d.e.p was a king”, who died in 2011, later you can see images of a place called Bistro Marina where he takes pictures of bottles of alcohol, glasses with ice and later the 35-year-old woman is seen showing herself on camera.

In another publication, also made hours before his death, for the gift of a “Chapo 701” brand sweatshirt by Alejandrina Guzmán, daughter of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. “Thank you very much Alejandrina for my very good quality sweatshirt I loved it”, wrote.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

“El Chino Antrax”, the bloodthirsty drug dealer of the Sinaloa Cartel, escaped from house arrest in California

Why the US authorized the house arrest of “Chino Anthrax”, head of Chapo Guzmán’s hitmen

The “Empress of Anthrax” spent her last minutes of life consuming alcohol and other substances

A video and the gift of El Chapo’s family that the “Empress of Anthrax” received before dying