SAO PAULO – Twelve hours and 62 burials. A day without respite in which there is no time to pray to the deceased. This is the day to day of the gravediggers of the Brazilian cemetery of Vila Formosa, the largest in Latin America, in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic: “It is one body after another, we do not stop.”

In this gigantic necropolis, located in the eastern part of Sao Paulo and where the remains of 1.5 million people are estimated to rest, burials take place at a dizzying rate, from early in the morning until the sun goes down.

There are hardly any breaks. The workflow does not allow it.

On Monday, May 18, 62 burials were made in a plot of land in this graveyard, of which more than half (35) were confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, which in Brazil already leaves nearly 17,000 deaths and more 250,000 infections.

“Every day that passes is more difficult,” says James Alan, 34, coordinator of the Vila Formosa gravediggers, where he has been working for 7 years.

It is a tragedy from which they try to distance themselves emotionally so as not to get depressed.

BREAKFAST, PRAYER AND SHARPENING OF THE BLADES

James leaves his apartment in ‘Cidade Tiradentes’, in the humble periphery of Sao Paulo, one of the areas of the city most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Just before 7 a.m. he reaches Vila Formosa, which now looks covered by fog.

He has breakfast in the modest dining room of the administration building and, shortly after, goes to the changing room to change into a disposable white jumpsuit, two pairs of gloves and a mask.

Coronavirus in Brazil

But before heading to the “27 block”, the lot where they will bury today, he gathers the six colleagues from his team (Edinilson, Osni, Wilker, Sergio, Cristiano and Antonio) for an emotional prayer with a dose of motivational talk.

“We are going to put on the armor of God,” he says, quoting the Bible passage Ephesians 6.

They end with a loud applause and then sharpen their blades. They are ready now.

THREE HOURS TO THE LIMIT

As soon as we reach the burial area, where there are already dozens of graves dug in the open, the first coffin appears. It is not a case of COVID-19, but nobody accompanies the deceased, neither family, nor friends.

In 120 seconds they bury it, under the watchful eye of the dogs that, abandoned after the death of their owners, now live in the churchyard.

At 8:41 a.m. The first possible deceased due to coronavirus arrives.

“It’s D3,” says one of the gravediggers. D3 is the code that appears in the upper right corner of the crowded doctors and that indicates that the victim died from COVID-19 or is awaiting analysis to confirm it.

These images show a shipment of 500 corpses arriving in Manaus.

At the end of the first half hour, they have already carried out six burials. The last one was attended by a fairly large group of people, but the absence is more than the reason.

Some of the relatives of María Guerreiro, who died with a suspicion of coronavirus, hug the coffin, but there is no time for more. After a few minutes, the gravediggers invite them to retire. The clock is ticking.

“We can’t get involved (romantically), we have to be professionals at the time,” says James.

If they did, they would know that this is the family’s third burial on suspicion of COVID-19.

The situation is complicated. Funeral service vehicles line up.

Four more people are buried in a twenty minute interval, three of whom are potential coronavirus cases. There are beginning to be crowds. The noise of the shovels is mixed with the lament of the relatives.

“Today is a difficult day,” says James.

LUNCH BY TURN, MORE DEATHS ARRIVE

From noon the Sun begins to take its toll on the momentum of the gravediggers, who have just finished their thirty-second burial.

“It doesn’t stop, does it?” Says Edenilson Souza, 47, James’s partner.

In the sky several vultures hover in circles. Block 27 begins to fill with wreaths with letters like “Be at peace, we will always be together”, “We miss you, family and friends” and “Goodbye is not eternal, just a brief separation”.

Far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro insists on underestimating the severity of a disease that is expected to peak between May and June.

The workload is so high that it forces them to split into two groups for lunch, and that’s when some rough edges emerge about who goes first and who has lunch next.

INSULTS, FIGHTS BETWEEN FAMILIES AND BURIALS IN THE DARK

In the afternoon there are several moments of tension. The first occurs when the son of a deceased father suspected of COVID-19 insults Adenilson.

“You asshole! Go fuck yourself!” He exclaims, demanding that he help to enlarge the size of the pit assigned to his father. Far from being alarmed, Edenilson moves away from the place and remains silent.

“And so every day,” laments Osni de Oliveira, also from James’ crew.

Minutes later, a burial ends with smacks, when a woman pounces on another and is pulled by the hair, while the relatives try to separate them.

Burials of COVID-19 victims have been reduced to a maximum of 10 minutes, while the presence of family members has been limited to prevent contagion.

After two failed attempts, one of the gravediggers is forced to intervene and threatens to call the police.

There are also problems with a large coffin that has been cracked underneath, although a few turns of duct tape fix a major drawback.

Although the pace decreases, there is still time to make a dozen more burials, the last one literally in the dark.

“Sometimes we turn on the phone light or sometimes we ask the funeral car to light us up from the side,” explains James.

END OF THE DAY

No more graves on the list, at 6:10 p.m. the day’s service is closed. In the pandemic, their mean ranges from 50-55 burials per day, with 30-32 cases of COVID-19. On Monday, they got over it.

After a strenuous day, James considers that there are many “prejudices” about the profession of gravedigger: “It is sad that people do not value it, but I always say that I am not ashamed of my profession or what I do,” he says. James.

It is time to take off all the protective equipment, take a bath and go home.

.